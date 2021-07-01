Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Almost half of Colorado’s population lives within the wildland-urban interface. That’s nearly three million folks—rightwing, leftwing, no-wing people who’ve chosen to live near nature’s wild things.
However, Park County doesn’t interface with wildlands; we’re right in the middle of them. Unfortunately, those wild things include grasslands and forests more susceptible every day to wildfire. The question about wildfire is not if it will occur but when. Whether or not you believe global warming is a crisis, there is no question it exacerbates the certainty of wildfire.
The 2021 Regular Session of the Colorado Legislature produced a few bills related to wildfire mitigation that became law: SB21-258 - Wildfire Risk Mitigation; SB21-054 – Transfers For Wildfire Mitigation and Responses; SB21-113 – Firefighting Aircraft Wildfire Mgmt And Response; SB21-221 – Projects Under Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program; HB21-1008 – Forest Health Project Financing; SB21-237 – Create Forest Health Council In Department Of Natural Resouces; SB21-012 – Former Inmates With Fire Service Experience. (You can view the online content of these bills at leg.colorado.gov. )
It appears Park County’s two Republican state legislators, Senator Dennis Hisey and Representative Ron Hanks, were not prime sponsors of any of those bills. Prime sponsors are the legislators most interested in a bill’s content. They carry the bill through committees and do all the heavy lifting on behalf of the bill. Co-sponsors will attach their names to the legislation somewhere in the process. Co-sponsors are legislators who agree with the bill’s intent and support it because they believe it will serve the best interests of their constituents. Senator Hisey co-sponsored most of the bills. Representative Hanks didn’t co-sponsor any of them.
I believe Senator Hisey was the prime sponsor of eight bills, all but two sent to the Governor for his signature. One of those two did refer to wildfire concerns, requiring cooperative electric associations to adopt a wildland fire protection plan. But, for whatever reason, it did not get out of the assigned committee.
Senator Hisey weekly engages his Park County constituents in this newspaper when the legislature is in session.
Most residents of Park County consider the inevitability of wildfires a significant concern, right up there with and maybe even eclipsing potholes and trash removal. Representative Hanks’s legislative activities, however, appear to be focused elsewhere.
Why didn’t Hanks add his name to any of the bills dealing with wildfire issues? He was the prime sponsor of only two bills in this legislative session. No surprise, one of those bills had to do with repealing restrictions on large-capacity gun magazines.
The other addressed creating grant funding for a water tank storage program for fighting wildfires. Kudos to him for that, but the bill was postponed indefinitely in committee. The large-capacity magazine bill was quashed, even though Hanks purported it to be for the health and safety of Coloradans. Ahem.
Hanks is a Trumplican. He attended the Jan. 6 imbroglio in D.C. designed to subvert the Constitutionally mandated affirmation of a presidential election. Hanks believes the Jan. 6 insurrection was the work of ANTIFA and not Trump supporters. He suggested Biden would not become president because forthcoming foreign intelligence would prove the election was fraudulent. Not long ago, it’s alleged Hanks threatened to break House Republican leader Hugh McKean’s neck.
Hank’s said the 3/5ths compromise of 1787 concerning slave representation did not impugn anybody’s humanity. (Yes, the compromise enabled the Constitution’s ratification. To suggest the agreement to count a human being as only 3/5ths of a person, though, does impugn the humanity of all who approved it. The immorality of slavery was trumped by the urgent desire to form a union. GOP revisionist history cannot sugarcoat the truth.) There’s more that reflects on Hanks’s character, but I’ll leave it at that.
Like U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Hanks appears to glory in jingoistic bravado rather than the nuts of bolts of governing. I don’t know what issues are foremost on folks’ minds down in Penrose, Hanks’s hometown, or in the rest of his district. If they’re more concerned about how much ammo they can shove into their guns rather than the prospect of wildfire destroying their homes, I don’t know what to say about that.
Folks living in or near the forest must mitigate their property against the certainty of wildfire. Segments or all of some properties contain a hundred or more years of forest overgrowth. In addition, some properties abut public or private lands with the same overgrowth issues. Proper mitigation of these areas would cost millions, even billions.
Most of the noted bills above address mitigation concerns. Many address the necessity for cooperative efforts between local, state, and federal governments, including special districts, to allocate grants and matching funds for forest mitigation.
Meanwhile, Ron Hanks is busy counting his bullets. Go figure.
