By passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act last week—and with minimal debate—Congress ended our national dance with economic death just before the curtain crashed down. Yet the U.S. may still suffer an increase in our borrowing interest rate (as happened in the 2011 near-default), causing even more billions to be added to our debt. Our prestige abroad and among our allies has surely suffered.

In Park County, we will be affected by the restrictions this bill imposes, and as Americans, we cringe as we watch our legislators floundering. Why was all this drama necessary?

