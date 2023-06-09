By passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act last week—and with minimal debate—Congress ended our national dance with economic death just before the curtain crashed down. Yet the U.S. may still suffer an increase in our borrowing interest rate (as happened in the 2011 near-default), causing even more billions to be added to our debt. Our prestige abroad and among our allies has surely suffered.
In Park County, we will be affected by the restrictions this bill imposes, and as Americans, we cringe as we watch our legislators floundering. Why was all this drama necessary?
In the end, the bill left most of President Biden’s key priorities intact. Republicans forced him to negotiate, sure, and they see this as a victory. But rather than passing a clean debt limit bill (as Democrats managed three times under former president Trump), McCarthy’s negotiators insisted on slashing funding for additional IRS workers—a move that will cost $40 billion in revenues, increasing the deficit by $19 billion.
They insisted on a work requirement for those receiving food assistance (currently 77% receiving food assistance already work; many of the rest are elderly or infirm). While Biden stood strong to protect Medicare and Medicaid coverage, over $28 billion in unused COVID funds will be returned to the Treasury, limiting pandemic research and assistance for long-COVID.
Sounds like McCarthy is working hard for the good of the American people. Actually, Kevin McCarthy is working hard for the good of Kevin McCarthy. Last January, after a humiliating showing in the midterms, the Republicans gained only a five-vote majority in the House. McCarthy lacked sufficient support to win his long-coveted leadership position outright.
So, after fourteen votes, he made concessions to the Freedom Caucus, a fringe group of mainly MAGA Republicans, to win control. This group insisted that the debt ceiling could not be raised unless significant budget reductions were codified in the bill. The caucus also insisted on a measure that allows just one House member to call for McCarthy’s removal as Speaker—the sword dangling over the leader’s head.
In the end, the Freedom Caucus did not support the debt ceiling bill anyway, but it passed with bipartisan support. McCarthy’s future as Speaker of the House (this self-serving politician is third in line to the Presidency) remains on shaky ground.
Raising the debt limit allows the Treasury to continue to pay the bills already incurred. Former president Bush added $4.9 trillion to the debt, funding the wars in the Middle East “off the books.” Former president Trump added another $7.8 trillion by enacting tax cuts for the rich, slashing revenues during his tenure.
President Biden inherited this debt from Republicans who audaciously campaigned on fiscal responsibility. Crafting the budget is an entirely different matter, as Biden insisted. His administration produced a proposed budget in March that would have actually reduced the debt by $1.7 trillion. Then the stalling began as the Republicans could not decide on values or priorities.
Finally, in May they forced negotiation by submitting an across-the-board 13% cut in all discretionary spending, regardless of need. No one in Congressional leadership wanted to default on America’s debt.
President Biden campaigned on bipartisan cooperation. Through negotiating, he convinced the Republicans to put politics aside, saying: “No matter how tough our politics gets, we need to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.
“Treat each other with dignity and respect. To join forces as Americans, to stop shouting, lower the temperature, and work together to pursue progress, secure prosperity, and keep the promise of America for everybody.” Imagine, leaders putting politics aside and working FOR the American people.
