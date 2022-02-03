In my submission I spoke of hope for the year 2022, spoke of light in the midst of darkness, and spoke of the need for truthfulness. Well, folks, after only one month I am disappointed by the lack of truthfulness from the Trumplicans but not true Republicans. Let me explain.
I refer to individuals who continue to support Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election as Trumplicans. I refer to “conservative” individuals who do not support that lie as being Republicans. I put the word conservative in quotes because many who use that word to describe themselves are not truly conservatives in the sense of Teddy Roosevelt, a great Republican President and true conservative. TR must be rolling over in his grave to see what the Republican Party has become under “King” Trump. I say “king” because it is obvious as to what happens to anyone who disagrees with him. They are RINOs who Trump will never support even in Republican primaries. Please see the video of a Trumplicans using the pole with a US flag on it to smash a window at the US Capitol – such hypocrisy amongst Trumplicans that it was a peaceful demonstration.
I can not, and never will, respect those who repeat the lie that the 2020 Election was a fraud. Sixty courts have refuted that claim for lack of evidence. And all the extra audits have not shown that fraud existed. Despite this lack of evidence, two-thirds of Colorado House “Republicans” voted to thank those who supported the vote against the electoral vote count on January 6, 2022. They voted to urge decertification of the 2020 election results in an effort to reinstall former President Trump. Good grief people. Please show some honesty.
Here are some quotes on or about January 7, 2021: A. Kevin McCarthy No 1 House Republican said Trump bore responsibility for January 6th riots. B. Senator McConnell: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the attack.” C. Senator Ted Cruz said that Trump’s rhetoric about a stolen election had been “irresponsible and reckless.” D. Senator Tom Cotton called for Trump to quit misleading the American people. E. Fox News Tucker Carlson said on January 7, 2021, that Trump had “recklessly encouraged” the events of the day. Quotes are from Washington Post Jan 6, 2022 – quite a difference from a year earlier. But where are these spineless people today? Saluting the king and backtracking on their comments of a year prior.
Fortunately, there are rays of light from some Republicans but not amongst the Trumplicans. I have always been impressed by Congresswoman Cheney who is very conservative in the way she votes. Did anyone notice that she was joined by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in a respectful observance of the tragedy of January 6, 2021? I also see a huge ray of light from the recent pronouncements of Senator Rounds of South Dakota, who has stated that the 2020 election was fair. And there are other truthful Republicans such as Senator Romney of Utah. Unfortunately, there are still 60 to 70 percent of the registered Republicans that support Trump’s grand lies. These Trumplicans clearly are putting the party ahead of the country.
As an independent, unaffiliated person, I do not like some of President Biden’s decisions. I particularly disagree with his decision to couple the infrastructure bill with the Build Back Better bill. After all, Trump also wanted to do infrastructure. The problem with BBB was that it was too large. But even Senator Manchin ultimately came up with a reduced BBB bill that I think most Coloradoans could support.
Trump, like Biden and most Americans, wanted to end our involvement in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the way President Biden did the withdrawal was replete with bad decisions such as inadequate consultation with our NATO allies. As a little personal aside: my Democratic-leaning wife of 52 years doesn’t necessarily agree with everything I say about Biden, which is hard to believe. Smile.
But there is light amongst the darkness given to this country by Trumplicans. Vice President Pence followed the Constitution and not King Trump. It is doubtful that I will be able to convince any diehard Trumplicans of the errors of their logic. However, I am hopeful to convince Independents to not vote the Trumplicans back into a position of power.
So, what is my platform as an independent. It is truth and honesty, which is in short supply from Trump and his close followers.
I think that it is appropriate to recognize one other bright light, namely, The Park County Flume, its editor Kelly Kirkpatrick, and the entire Flume Staff. We are fortunate to benefit from such a good, well-balanced paper in such a small community.
Editorial Note: Jim Hoffmeyer’s last submission (January 7th) was mistakingly published under George Seaton’s name. The Flume regrets the error.
