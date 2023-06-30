Mr. Biden admitted violating Federal law by lying about his serious drug use on his application to purchase a firearm. Had he had not done so, the dealer would not have allowed him to purchase a handgun. Gun control advocates scream for more laws, but evidence suggests most are not followed and few are enforced. In this case, the Federal government is saying they don’t enforce current law intended to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people. It wasn’t a lie about smoking dope, he lied about serious behavior-altering drugs. These are of the group that need the help to prevent gun violence that gun control advocates refuse to acknowledge. This is an opportunity to use the Federal slap on the wrist to make Hunter Biden the poster boy for enforcement of the current gun laws. This is good for both gun control advocates and 2nd Amendment supporters. Here’s the challenge: Contact our legislators, all County, State and Federal, to publicly demand that Mr. Biden face the same legal penalties as every other scofflaw would face for a similar crime. If we don’t take this golden opportunity, our ability to complain in the future will be compromised. It won’t happen, but we’ll know which of
our Legislators will stand behind their principles. Do so politely and be sure to ask for a reply.
Greg Trouth
Bailey
