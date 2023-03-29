Is allowing an invocation before a government meeting violating the constitution or someone’s free speech rights? You read about the separation of church and state often in the news. However, it is not something you will read in the constitution. This phrase comes from a private letter Thomas Jefferson wrote and was never presented to any government body for a vote. The full quote is, “The legislature should ‘make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and state.” It is important to note that Jefferson mentioned that we are careful not to prohibit the free exercise of religion. In fact, those founding fathers are the ones who instituted the permanent position of Senate Chaplain and the practice of beginning each day with prayer.

We need to understand the difference between acknowledging something and controlling something. The focus of our early government was not ignoring the fact that religion was an essential part of their lives, but rather staying away from the British model that had been left behind years earlier, where the two were very intertwined. We can admit that most of our citizens believe in some form of a higher power without allowing the government’s leadership to dictate who the church’s leaders are or what their policies are, or vice versa.

