Is allowing an invocation before a government meeting violating the constitution or someone’s free speech rights? You read about the separation of church and state often in the news. However, it is not something you will read in the constitution. This phrase comes from a private letter Thomas Jefferson wrote and was never presented to any government body for a vote. The full quote is, “The legislature should ‘make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between church and state.” It is important to note that Jefferson mentioned that we are careful not to prohibit the free exercise of religion. In fact, those founding fathers are the ones who instituted the permanent position of Senate Chaplain and the practice of beginning each day with prayer.
We need to understand the difference between acknowledging something and controlling something. The focus of our early government was not ignoring the fact that religion was an essential part of their lives, but rather staying away from the British model that had been left behind years earlier, where the two were very intertwined. We can admit that most of our citizens believe in some form of a higher power without allowing the government’s leadership to dictate who the church’s leaders are or what their policies are, or vice versa.
This doesn’t mean all in attendance have to adhere to the same beliefs. Many in our current society do not hold to a monogamous, heterosexual, lifelong model for marriage. This doesn’t prevent them from celebrating with a friend at a traditional wedding ceremony and being respectful during the vows, even if they would not say those same vows. We see the same principle modelled during the Pledge of Allegiance in our schools or public meetings. For example, the daughter of a foreign diplomat with a posting at a local consulate may be in attendance. We don’t require her to put her hand on her heart and recite that pledge with us, but we can expect her to stand quietly and respectfully while the rest of us participate.
This same principle holds true for invocations. The Supreme Court has warned many times over many decades about establishing what it calls a “religion of secularism.” Justice William Rehnquist has written about the first presidential inauguration in some of his rulings. George Washington placed his hands on a Bible open to Psalm 121:1 and read aloud, “I raise my eyes toward the hills. Whence shall my help come from.” He then recited the Oath of Office, ending with “So help me, God.” That exact phrase is still used today. Many presidents have referenced a belief in God or requested help from “Almighty God,” either in Thanksgiving proclamations or prayers during violent conflicts. If we can reference the name of God during stressful times, is it wrong to invoke His help during more normal times? I think not.
