Is America a racist country? Senator Tim Scott says it isn’t, Congressman James Clyburn and Vice President Kamala Harris agree that it isn’t.
Black people have to tread carefully around the word racist. America is a country of 330 million individual people, some of whom are overtly racist, some of whom are unaware of the racist micro aggressions that they may use on a daily basis, and some who actively work to understand the Black experience in this country and aspire to be antiracist.
This country’s foundations rest on slavery, and systemic racism exists today in politics, police departments, the criminal justice system, housing, schools and places of employment. If we are going to change anything we must start by acknowledging it exists.
I breathed a sigh of relief when Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd. Between 2013 and 2019, only 1% of killings by police officers resulted in criminal charges. If Darnella Frazier had not recorded the entire encounter, would Chauvin have been held accountable? If the video hadn’t spread around the world and made this case high profile, would Chauvin have been convicted? Would fellow police officers have testified against one of their own?
The police report was nothing like what actually took place, in essence saying that Mr, Floyd resisted arrest and died from suffering medical distress. Even with that video, no one knew whether the verdict would be just.
I find it unbelievable that since the killing of George Floyd, police officers continue to shoot Black people every day. There are too many to name. Police kill on average three people every day.
Compared to other high-income democracies, the U.S. has a real problem. In 2019 there were 1,099 police killings in the U.S. compared to three in England and Wales (where I grew up). Police training in the U.S. varies by state, but typically lasts just three to six months. In England the training is longer and more extensive, and police are only allowed to use guns in exceptional circumstances (and only a minority of specially trained police officers even carry a gun).
Calls to defund the police have been misinterpreted by the right wing media. While a tiny fringe on the political left might like to defund the police completely, the vast majority want to shift funding so that officers are not responding to petty crimes, mental illness issues and civil disputes. A lot is asked of police officers and using that funding to support other trained professionals responding to those calls would surely help reduce killings.
After listening to Kahil Gibran Muhammed, a professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School, I learned that the origins of policing in the southern states dates back to the 1600s, when it was essentially a slave patrol. All White men were given the power to police the movements of Black people and to dispense their own form of corporal punishment.
After the Confederacy lost the Civil War, these slave patrols were replaced with more conventional police, because the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery except as punishment for a crime. Freed Black people were systematically arrested for crimes they didn’t commit so that they could be used as a source of free labor.
The South was slow to formalize policing, so vigilante groups like the Ku Klux Klan carried out their own form of justice. This sparked the Great Migration where millions of Black folk fled the South in search of a better life in the North.
What these migrants didn’t know was that the European immigrant population was developing their own professional police force. Brits were policing the Irish, the Irish were policing the Polish and so on. Each group saw their status as a little bit higher than the group they were policing. So the police forces were a critical method of establishing hierarchy even among White people.
Black migrants quickly learned that they were no safer in the North than they were in the South. For example, if a Black family moved into a formerly all-Irish neighborhood and a White gang threw a molotov cocktail into the home of the Black family, the police would come and arrest the Black family and defend the White mob.
This happened repeatedly. The police were enforcing the norms of White supremacy from the very beginning. Many cities had massive systemic policing problems which persist to this day.
In the wake of George Floyd, White people need to ask ourselves if we still want the police to protect our privilege over the rights, dignity, and lives of Black, Brown, indigenous and Asian populations in this country.
