Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation.
Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. According to KDVR, statewide, each elementary grade level scored lower on average in 2022 than in 2019. Girls show they have more learning loss than boys.
The current Colorado legislature produced laws that are tough on law enforcement and soft on criminals. They passed bills to make it easier to sue police officers but harder to keep violent criminals behind bars. This caused a $500,000 increase in liability insurance for Park County. Because of the involvement of our County Commissioner Richard Elsner, along with Summit County Commissioners, changes were made to some of the more egregious parts of the legislation.
Not surprisingly, Colorado suffered the fourth-highest crime increase in the country. From 2018 to 2021, murders soared by 75% from 237 to 414. More homicides were committed in Colorado in 2021 than during the infamous “summer of violence” in 1993, both in raw numbers and per capita. In those same three years, motor vehicle theft nearly doubled to 41,719 – more than 100 per day – in 2021.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told Colorado Public Radio: “Colorado, historically, has been a remarkably safe state, well below the national averages.” He dismissed assertions that the COVID pandemic was responsible for the crime wave. “We can’t say that anymore.” One proposed solution for Denver to decrease violence is that food trucks not be allowed in the city and county of Denver.
Common Sense Institute connects the increase in crime to “social justice” legislation passed during the last four years, leading to:
Declining prison population (down 23% since 2008). Which is why our jail can no longer fund itself.
Increasing use of personal recognizance bonds even in violent crime cases, allowing violent criminals to still carry guns and be out in the general public. An investigation by Denver’s CBS4 found repeat felons and others charged with violent felonies received cash-free bonds or probation.
In Park County during the week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022, the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 339 calls, and the emergency services are noticing that there is a large increase in calls from short- term rentals.
“In 2021, we had a total of 240 emergency (911) calls that were related to short-term rental occupants.” Maria Mitchell, director of emergency communications, said. “This year from January to the middle of March we have had a total of 91 emergency calls to short-term rentals.”
“In 2021 we had 135 calls to short-term rentals, up 22 percent from the year before,” North-West Fire Protection District Chief Kristy Olne said. “In 2022 so far (January, February and half of March), 37 of our 144 calls have been to short-term rentals.”
The homeless population is rising partly because of unaffordable housing prices. According to Pivot-A Turning Point for Youth, nationally, 50% of teens (18+ years old) that are aging out of foster care and the juvenile justice systems will be homeless within six months. Recently, according to KKTV, “While doing outreach work with the homeless community, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made several arrests and recovered multiple weapons.” This is why Commissioner Richard Elsner feels it important to be a part of the affordable housing solution and also to work with Colorado Workforce Development Council and the Work Allocation Committee. If we can find solutions in Park County so that our workforce have safe and affordable places to live, we can have a safer community for all citizens.
According to KUNC, there were 63 domestic violence-related deaths reported in Colorado in 2020 — among the highest in the last five years. The report also highlighted a strong correlation between these types of fatalities and housing instability.
“One of the greatest deterrents to leaving an abusive relationship is the threat of homelessness,” said Pam Jones, executive director of Crossroads Safehouse in Fort Collins. “When they decide to leave, frequently, they have no control over household finances — that has been taken away, and there are a multitude of other concerns such as children, fear of retaliation, and sometimes that’s life-threatening.” Loss of housing was identified as a risk factor in 50% of cases. Most victims were killed by their intimate partners. Jones said unemployment, mental health struggles and mounting stress contributed to tensions. “And then of course that intensity has brought more lethality cases — cases where a life is threatened — and we saw six a year prior to the pandemic. Now we have and still see three to four a week,” she said.
So are we safe?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.