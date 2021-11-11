Halloween was back at South Park City this year! We were so happy to have Trick-or-treat Street & the Haunted House back in action. Fun times were had by all, including a pack of roaming dinosaurs! A huge thank you to our local businesses and community members who volunteered, donated candy or money for candy. Thank you to the kids and adults who sported their best spooky costumes and came out to have fun with us.
Erin Pulsipher
Fairplay
(0) comments
