Generally, I do not comment directly on other Perspectives. For this submission, I will make an exception. The Independent Perspective of October 22 is well written and provides factual information about US history relative to equal rights, education and CRT. I agree with the author and as always had no input to his submission. In sharp contrast is the Republican Perspective of October 8th which has much distortion of facts and applying information that is not relevant to issues in the US (e.g., China killing female babies in abortion procedures). The author of that article mentions hypocrisy, so I am going to illustrate the blatant hypocrisy in statements by trumplicans.
True Republicans, please open your minds and consider the following. Former Republican representative Bill Thomas, who previously held Kevin McCarthy’s California seat and first hired him into politics, called McCarthy a “hypocrite” for indulging in Trump’s election falsehoods. “Republicans led by Kevin McCarthy voted not to accept the Pennsylvania Electoral College votes,” Thomas said in January. “It was as though they went on an extended lunch and came back to resume their mission: reinforced by your votes, the lies of the president.”
Talk about hypocrisy – even a senior Republican is calling Kevin McCarthy a hypocrite. The hypocrisy amongst trumplicans is shocking to anyone with an open mind.
Recently the House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by the hypocrisy of the trumplicans continuing to say that Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote. He instead insisted that the election results should not have been certified by Congress. Good grief – Republican leadership does not seem to know what the Constitution and the laws state. Approximately 60 courts found that the arguments Scalise used were not legitimate. Seems to me that the trumplicans saying that they believe in the rule of law is total b--- s--- when they continue to support Trump.
Fortunately, there are some Republicans such as Liz Cheney and Ken Buck that recognized that the Constitution did not permit what Trump wanted VP Pence and the Senate to do.
Also consider the hypocrisy regarding the Supreme Court. President Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court was not considered because it was an election year. But that philosophy did not apply when Trump nominated a Supreme Court justice very close to the end of Trump’s term in office.
Speaking of hypocrisy and the Supreme Court, isn’t Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett, a Trump nominee, a hypocrite in saying that Supreme Court Justices are not political. According to her they are only saying things that support their philosophical interpretations of the Constitution. She said this while speaking at fundraising meeting for Republican Senator McConnell. There was similar hypocrisy from Justice Thomas speaking to a “conservative” political meeting. They are not politicians they say: b--- s---.
Further hypocrisy and the Supreme Court: One of the justices made the comment that they think the Texas law on abortion may be unconstitutional, but they refused to take up the case until it works itself up through lower courts – a time consuming process that will put many people’s lives in jeopardy. They may do something on November 1st, but I am not optimistic about this Supreme Court when there is a conservative justice who criticizes the press for being critical of the Supreme Court. Now that is scary – a Supreme Court justice being critical of legitimate use of freedom of the press. Pretty sad when the SCOTUS will not support the Constitution and the Bill or Rights.
Then there is the hypocrisy and illogical thinking behind the Texas abortion law which does not make exceptions for even rape and incest. The Texas Governor believes that rape will cease to exist because he will get rapists off the streets by increased law enforcement. Give me a break. Lots of rapists are people that are known to the victim – they are not rapists that are wandering the streets. No, I am not a person that supports all abortions. Trumplicans seem to think that anyone that doesn’t support the Texas law wants to focus on killing female babies as they did in China. What utter nonsense to put all people that speak against the Texas law into that category.
I am ending this with a positive note that gives me some hope for the Congress working in a bipartisan manner. Senator Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senator Klobuchar (D-Minn.) have announced work on legislation regulating mega corporations including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon ad Facebook. Congressman Buck and Congressman Neguse had started a similar effort. It is interesting that Congressman Buck and Congressman Neguse (who is from the Boulder District and who many consider to be a liberal Congressman) could work together. Space precludes my description of the bills, but I applaud this bipartisan effort.
If only Republicans could start being honest about the election and tell Trump to hit the road. But there are too many Republicans that say one thing about the election and then “walk back” their comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.