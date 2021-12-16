Last week President Joe Biden convened a Summit for Democracy, a gathering of 110 nations intended to define and shore up the many struggling democracies on our planet--our American democratic experiment a case in point. Meeting virtually, the attendees confronted what Biden called “the defining challenge of our time”--the erosion of democratic principles across the globe.
“This was the fifth consecutive year in which the number of countries moving in the direction of authoritarianism outpaced those moving toward democracy,” explained Yasmeen Serhan in The Atlantic. Bolsonaro in Brazil, Modi in India, Erdogan in Turkey, Duterte in the Philippines, Orban in Hungary, Maduro in Venezuela--democracies are sliding under the influence of autocrats, elections, and the rule of law no longer determine who governs and how. Will that be our path here in America? Authoritarianism is on the rise, and to many, democratic rule means chaos, polarization and stifled progress.
It may seem hypocritical for the United States to host this summit--for the first time in our nearly 250-year history, we did not experience a “peaceful transition of power” as former President Trump refused to accept defeat and continues to promote the lie that he actually won. Our legislators have faced insurmountable polarization in Congress, barely managing to fund our debt in the last minute. That the Biden administration managed to pass a COVID relief package and an infrastructure bill in its first year is remarkable, considering the legislative history of the past 10. This is no way to run a democracy.
Biden realizes the importance of mutual aid and support among the world’s democracies, and it was an early goal to host this summit. He called for “champions for democracy.” Smart diplomacy can go a long way, and open channels between democratic leaders are essential. But ultimately what makes a democracy strong, what ensures success, is domestic actors and movements. Democracy begins at home: the citizens of a country must fight for free and fair elections, for government transparency monitored by a robust free press, for equal administration of the rule of law through the courts. We must engage in civil society to preserve our rights and freedoms.
More than any other development, the decline of civility over the past four years has eroded our democracy here at home. From the outset, Trump’s administration flouted the rules and customs of the office, engaging in corrupt practices. His personal abrasive manner offended most citizens, but somehow encouraged the aggrieved and angry. And they became angrier. Trump realized the fear and anger generated by his rally speeches fueled donations. And he has used vituperative hyperbole to gin up even more funds from his supporters since leaving the White House: The Big Lie.
While president, Trump used the Justice Department as his personal enforcer, avoiding responsibility by rewarding his friends and threatening his enemies. His signature legislative achievement was the 2017 Tax Reform Plan, which has only accelerated the widening gap between the haves and have-nots in our country. Services to citizens stalled or ended during Trump’s tenure, as he had no concern for the government’s role in a healthy economy and society.
Consider the basic design of a modern democracy: A people come together, agree on governing documents, elect representatives, through free and fair elections, who manage the affairs of the country for the good of all under the rule of law, and citizens MUST support a free press to act as watchdog for corruption and malfeasance. Because our government representatives act in our stead, elections have become the vital basis of our democracy.
Elections do matter. To save our democracy, we must save our electoral process. We have a quarter of our citizens, and regrettably a majority of Republicans, who say they believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged and Trump actually won by a landslide. We know this is not true. We have a paper trail, ballots were counted and recounted. No significant voter fraud was ever discovered. Yet the angry and aggrieved, fueled by Trump’s incessant rants, have succumbed to “truthiness”--belief in something that seems true or should be true (for them), but isn’t true. These citizens and their representatives in government want to undo our representative democracy and replace it with a state legislature’s authority to change election outcomes at will--this is autocracy. Twenty-nine states are considering voter laws that would allow this subversion of the actual vote.
Who you vote for really matters. Does your candidate believe in democracy--free and verifiable elections? Does your candidate believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election or does s/he continue to promote the Big Lie? There are some basic differences between Democratic and Republican philosophies, sure. But right now, to save our democracy, we must forget about political party labels and vote for candidates who will support our electoral process -- not candidates who will blindly follow an autocrat like Trump down the rabbit hole of dark lies.
We cannot allow our American experiment to fail because we aren’t willing to protect our electoral process. Be a champion of democracy--volunteer to be an election worker, urge your Senators to support the Freedom to Vote Act, believe in our free press--double-sourced, verified information is not “fake news” just because it doesn’t support your fantasies.
