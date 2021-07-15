Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume.
This week I will answer the questions posed by Jim Hoffmeyer in the June 25 issue under Independent Perspective. I am grateful for the chance to comment on such a wide range of subjects.
The questions are asked of “most Democrats,” but I can’t speak for every Democrat, only for myself and to an extent for many of the Democrats and left-leaning independents that I know.
Jim asked if the proposed commission for the January 6 insurrection should include investigation into the rioting and looting in the summer of 2020.
My answer is no, these are completely separate incidents. The attempt to connect them is simply a dog whistle from the Right to deflect attention. The Capitol commission is an investigation into what led to the insurrection, and who was involved.
The riots and looting that occurred as a result of George Floyd’s murder were minor compared to all the peaceful protests and any investigations into criminal wrong doing is the responsibility of each jurisdiction in which they occurred.
The Capitol is on federal grounds, and assaults on it should be investigated by the federal government.
Jim asked about Biden’s infrastructure plans. I would say that most on the Left are supportive of a broad spending plan without obsessing on whether or not each individual point constitutes “infrastructure.”
Without focusing on the details, most Americans welcome the investment in America and the jobs that will result.
Regarding the question of federal funding for community college and pre-kindergarten education, I think most Americans believe in federal investment in public education.
The founding fathers recognized the value of educated voters. Many on the Left believe that there is value in extending that support beyond high school, so that every person has an equal opportunity to further their education regardless of their economic circumstances.
I have personally attended many community college classes in California and I was surprised at how affordable it was, given that, the support from the federal government would not be a particularly large investment.
With more educated citizens, the United States can compete better with the rest of the educated world.
Hoffmeyer asked if some of the proposals of the Biden Administration were a step towards a socialist form of government. This is another loaded question because socialism has been used as a dog whistle since the 19th century for anything that involves the government supporting the people.
I don’t know of any Democrats who aren’t capitalists and the majority are educated enough to know that social programs are not the same as socialism, which is defined as “advocating the means of production, distribution or regulation by the community as a whole.”
None of Biden’s proposals are anywhere close to socialism; supporting care givers and providing health care to everyone is not socialism.
The next question was about a statement by Paul Ryan that Joe Biden “has focused on unifying not the nation but the Democratic Party, surrendering to its progressive base”
I ask: what does it mean for a president to “surrender” to his base? Biden is the head of the Democratic Party and the fact that he listens to his base is a good thing. It is a fact, not a belief, that he has offered cooperation to Republicans in Congress, but unity doesn’t mean giving in to all the requests of the opposing party; it means compromise.
Most of Biden’s policies are supported by the majority of Americans, in some cases as high as 60-70%. If it appears to be partisan it is because the Republicans in Congress are not listening to the majority of their constituents, but rather their wealthy donors.
In answer to the question of whether it is good politics to chastise members of the Democratic Party who differ with stated Party positions, I would say that dialog and criticism is always healthy and it’s a positive contrast to the Republican position of punishment (Liz Cheney).
Democrats criticize in order to change another person’s position, but they don’t punish those who disagree.
The next question pertains to immigration. I would say that most Americans think that immigration policies need work but that most on the Left see immigration as a minor issue compared to all the other issues we currently face, and that most don’t see immigrants as a threat.
The last questions are regarding foreign policy. Most people both Left and Right think that Trump damaged America’s relations with every country in the world, including China, and made it harder for us to work with both our friends and foes.
Biden hasn’t been in office long enough to establish solid foreign policies, but I see a lot of optimism and hope in people that he’s going to move in the right direction.
Anybody who regularly surveys the international press knows that most of the world thinks we’re on the path to repairing the diplomatic damage created by the Trump administration.
There was a collective global sigh of relief when President Biden was declared the next president of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.