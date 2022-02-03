We began looking at the 1st Amendment last month. Here is the text of that Amendment again. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Let’s look at the free speech and free assembly portions of this Amendment. In the military we used to have a saying: “I may not agree with what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it.” The issue becomes not what you say, but how you say it.
A few weeks ago marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s capitol. VP Harris has compared this directly to Dec 7, 1941 and Sep 11, 2001. The first of those was a full scale military invasion by a foreign nation’s naval fleet resulting in thousands of deaths. The second was a well-planned simultaneous attack on multiple locations by agents of a foreign regime, again resulting in thousands of deaths and billions in damage.
On Jan 6th, approximately 80,000 citizens met peaceably on The Mall in Washington, D.C. for several hours. Following that rally, a small percentage of them went to the Capitol Building where, by eyewitness accounts, many protestors had already assembled before the first rally was over and were equipped with riot gear, projectiles, tear gas, etc.
During the localized carnage that followed, damage was done to the Capitol Building itself and one unarmed protestor was shot to death by law enforcement. This was a much localized riot by a relatively small group of protestors.
A total of only 11 people have been charged with sedition (uprising against the government), although there have been other charges based on damage and failure to adhere to orders from law enforcement. I haven’t heard anyone defend what happened that afternoon, but to compare it to acts that initiated international wars is inexcusable.
The media has made much of this single event. Let’s compare it to the hundreds of protests that have occurred across the nation since the unfortunate death of George Floyd. The left-leaning politicians and the liberal media have described these events as “mostly peaceful gatherings” for social justice.
These have resulted in more than a dozen deaths, millions of dollars in damage to commercial and government infrastructure, and a shutdown of commerce in some of the cities involved. Remember, the Amendment says “peaceably to assemble.” These are not 1st Amendment activities.
I will agree that despite the massive gains seen in the country over the last 150 years, there are still pockets of racial bias that need to be dealt with. Rioting, looting and killing are not the rights intended by the founding fathers in the 1st Amendment.
Look at what Martin Luther King Jr. was able to accomplish through peaceful protests and civil disobedience, not total disregard for the law. We cannot allow any political party on either side to exhibit such extreme behavior under “free speech.”
The last portion of this Amendment gives people the right to challenge the government in court. This right is not universal across nations, but has been practiced by various governments in history going as far back as ancient Chinese dynasties. These emperors allowed citizens to petition for removal of local government officials. It was also included in England’s Bill of Rights in 1689, 100 years before our constitution.
This right is important in providing people the opportunity to ask for relief from various laws and government mandates. Originally, it was limited to questioning acts of Congress, but since its inception has been expanded to include all levels of government.
It is most frequently seen at more local levels, such as petitioning for relief when one’s home is seized to make right of way for a new highway serving the public. The homeowner can initially petition to stop the process, and losing that effort can petition for better compensation for their loss.
In the extreme case, this can be used in an attempt to undo government policies or mandates. In our current pandemic situation, those who are suing to stop government mandates regarding masks, vaccinations, and forced closing of businesses, churches and schools are in effect asking for redress of grievances deemed to curtail our individual freedoms.
The clause does not necessarily make these efforts easy. The person seeking relief still has to come up with the resources for what many times is a protracted court battle, and there is no guarantee the court will side with the complainant in the end.
We need to ensure that courts, going forward, continue to interpret these founding documents in the light in which they were written.
