Years back, I always called on one particular older gentleman in October. In his nearly 85 years, he’d seen a lot of elections. In 30 years of visits, I saw him just prior to many elections and we had the opportunity to discuss, what he called “the silly season”. It was pretty easy to see how he considered it so. The election season of 2020 could likely have been claimed silly from both sides but no election showed more gravity in how it turned out. The decision point of voting against someone got us the Biden Administration and our current distressed situation. After just 10 months, several news sources report Pres Biden has pulled a 62% disapproval rate and VPHarris at 72% disapproval rate across all voters. The US Legislators had earned a 73% disapproval rate (Sept 2021 Statista). Of the small number that approve, it makes one wonder what just how low their expectations are for our leaders.
In less than 12 months, American, Colorado and Park County voters will have the opportunity to rectify the situation and vote FOR somebody. All 435 US House members are up for election and Colorado will have all 8 seats available. Park County will be within new District 7 borders. Senator Bennet’s seat is up for the election. Park County will have officials up for election too. The red wave is building and the Republican Party is expecting a celebratory November 2022. Candidates are already lining up and planning their strategies. Candidacy declaration deadline is coming soon.
In mid-October, the Colorado Supreme Court approved the final versions of the re-districting map. As noted, Park County will be in District 7 along with 7 other counties. The demographic splits, according to voter registrations are basically 50-50 Republican and Democrat. The Unaffiliated make up a full 44% of the District. We in Park County have a significant opportunity to elect a Republican to represent us in the US House. As we know, our current Representative Neguse can’t find Park County in his busy schedule. Locally, Park County is teamed up with Chaffee, Grand, Jackson, Lake and Summit Counties to comprise District 13. While our current Republican Legislators treated us well, we are out of their Districts. The registered voter demographics are similar to the District 7 figures. Roughly 50-50 Republicans to Democrats and nearly 46% Unaffiliated. Again, a fair opportunity that we can keep Park County conservative.
Earlier this year, the Colorado Republican Party published their “Commitment to Colorado”. This document laid out the specific principles and promises we can expect from an elected Republican in the Colorado General Assembly. Pretty gutsie. Their ten point plan reaches out to all of Colorado to make our lives better and more predictable. Although every point could be considered as only the right thing to do, it is also in response to what our Democrat Governor, Cabinet and Legislative members have imposed on Colorado for several years now. Coloradoans have been treated like second class citizens for far too long. Over the next several weeks, we’ll endeavor to address each of the ten points and offer the thinking behind them and how it will absolutely benefit us all- be it conservative, liberal, Republican or Democrat.
“Commitment to Colorado”: #1. Make Colorado Affordable #2. Prioritize Public Safety #3. Expand Educational Choice #4. Conserve our Environment #5. Create Jobs and Career Opportunities #6. End the War on Rural Colorado #7. Honor the Tax Payer Bill of Rights (aka TABOR). #8. Bring Accountability and Transparency back to Government #9. Build Strong Communities #10. Protect the Rights of the Individual.
Reading through the principles above, one is struck that they should be embraced by all lawmakers. In the past several years, the Democrat leadership has done just the opposite in all ten points. The Republican Perspective has discussed many of them throughout this past year. In fact, there were several instances that the Legislature actually passed measures that went against the voted wishes of Coloradoans. Yes, we are considered second class citizens and the Legislature knows what’s best for us. Park County Representatives and Senators could only resist and point out the objectionable issues. Only to be out voted every time.
Colorado is expected to receive $9B from the Buy Votes Better (misleadingly labelled as Infrastructure) bill just passed. About 11% was earmarked for infrastructure and according to news reports will mostly be spent on our Interstate highway system. More research will be needed to see if our 285 corridor will see any repair and improvements. The balance (89%) will be allocated to social engineering (Socialist) projects. We need to be watching but it is unlikely we’ll have much to say about it. We do need to get registered and make a plan to actually vote next November.
