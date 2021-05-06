Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
This week I thought I’d share a few words from people smarter than I am.
“Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed the conviction that these liberties are a gift from God?” Thomas Jefferson, one of the three primary authors of the Constitution.
“Our constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the governing of any other,” John Adams, another of the three primary framers of the Constitution.
“We have to stake the future of American civilization on the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves according to the Ten Commandments,” James Madison, the third primary author of the Constitution.
“I am persuaded that no civil government of a republican form can exist and be durable in which the principles of Christianity have not a controlling influence,” Noah Webster, early educator and author of the first dictionary.
The constitution never mentions separation of church and state. It says the state (government) cannot “establish” a religion, but does not prevent acknowledging that religion exists and is part of our lives.
“Government should shrink to fill its proper role,” President Thomas Jefferson, who, I believe, would be shocked at the Federal government we have today. His constitution provides for the Federal government to have control over defense of the states and to promote interstate commerce. Everything else is reserved to the individual states.
“A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday does not know what it is today, nor what it is trying to do. We are trying to do a futile thing if we do not know where we came from or what we have been about,” President Woodrow Wilson, an old school Democrat. I’m sure he would not be impressed with efforts today to rewrite our history and erase individuals who did much good despite having a few faults.
“Concentration of power is what always precedes the destruction of human liberties,” President Woodrow Wilson.
“I fear Washington and centralized government more than I do Moscow,” Barry Goldwater, 1960
“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear,” President Harry S. Truman, a Democrat. I wonder what these three outstanding leaders would think of their modern counterparts packing the Supreme Court and controlling the media.
“You and I are told we must choose between a left or right, but I suggest there is no such thing as a left or right. There is only an up or down. Up to man’s age-old dream – the maximum of individual freedom consistent with law and order – or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism,” Ronald Reagan in his speech “A Time For Choosing,” 1964.
“The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing,” Ronald Reagan, from that same speech.
“We’re going to put an end to the notion that the American taxpayer exists to fund the federal government. The federal government exists to serve the American taxpayer,” Ronald Reagan
“When a judge goes beyond this and reads entirely new values into the constitution, values which the framers and ratifiers did not put there, he deprives the people of their liberty,” U.S. Court of Appeals Justice Robert Bork.
“There are only two sides. Either the Constitution and statutes are law, which means their principles are known and control judges, or they are malleable texts that judges may rewrite to see that particular groups or political causes win,” again from Robert Bork.
“I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the Supreme Court. Nine seems to be a good number,” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
It seems our previous judges knew we had a good thing. Is there a reason to change it?
Here are a few words I’ll let you think about on your own.
“I seek social ownership of property and the abolition of the property class. Communism is the goal,” Roger Baldwin, founder of the ACLU.
“The most merciful thing a large family can do to one of its infant members is to kill it,” Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood.
“It’s unlawful to destroy the egg of a bald eagle but it’s OK to destroy a baby,” unnamed Roe versus Wade protestor in 1973.
The Republican Party stands for smaller government and more personal freedom and responsibility. Remember that in next year’s election.
