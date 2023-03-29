Does an invocation (prayer) at governmental meetings represent a violation of the ideal of separation of church and state? Who should make such decisions, and upon what basis?
In short, yes. At least, the way the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for Park County is holding prayers before meetings. As to who should make such decisions, it should be those very same elected officials, objectively and accountably representing our community – the whole community – in good faith, including those not of the same, or any, faith at all.
Opening invocations or even Christian prayers are not inherently in violation of the spirit of separation of church and state. The Congressional Office of the Chaplaincy describes the practice emerging from the famously less-than-pious and practical Benjamin Franklin, in 1787 appealing to the Federal Convention:
“I HAVE LIVED, SIR, A LONG TIME, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth—that God governs in the affairs of men… I therefore beg leave to move – that henceforth prayers, imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the Clergy of this City be requested to officiate in that service.” – Benjamin Franklin
The office of the Congressional Chaplain was established, and serves a function often delivered by a non-Christian guest to the role. The Chaplain delivers carefully considered interfaith, inclusive and non-partisan messages, though clearly in a traditional Christian method. Good faith shade is occasionally thrown, as a reminder to those in power of their duties and responsibilities. During the prayer before each legislative session, the Chaplain “…intercedes for Members and asks for blessings on them as they labor to make decisions for the good of the nation,” according to the Office website.
That’s a tall order, especially today. So, if such an invocation was established by a body in good faith, it should be done in a serious, considered sense, with transparency, input, and guidance from across the community and guided by collective success. The BOCC’s invocation does not seem considered similarly.
The introduction of Christian prayer at the beginning of BOCC meetings may be felt by some as creating community or common sense and serving in this traditional capacity. For those not aligned with the message or method as delivered, it also excludes, divides, and sets unreasonable expectations for those simply seeking equal treatment by their representative government for common functions. The introduction of those proceedings sets the stage that those upcoming decisions will be based upon the personal religious beliefs and biases of those individuals, with favor shown to neighbors of common faith.
As a result, the BOCC’s invocation feels geared to divide our community along religious lines and show public fealty to a vocal minority seeking to establish an explicitly Christian standard, rather than our representative, inclusive, democratic Republic.
Little “d” democracy. It wasn’t earned easily. You’ll miss it when it’s gone.
