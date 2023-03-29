Does an invocation (prayer) at governmental meetings represent a violation of the ideal of separation of church and state? Who should make such decisions, and upon what basis?

In short, yes. At least, the way the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for Park County is holding prayers before meetings. As to who should make such decisions, it should be those very same elected officials, objectively and accountably representing our community – the whole community – in good faith, including those not of the same, or any, faith at all. 

