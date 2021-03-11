Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Mark Twain sort of said: It’s mind over matter; if you don’t mind, it don’t matter.
As the Democrats lurch from one progressive agenda item to the next, Americans should be considering what is happening to America and each of us specifically. Where do we think we got the common idea that members of the legislatures don’t listen to us? The answer is we don’t speak our minds, loud enough nor often enough.
Thinking about things isn’t enough. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. If you do mind, stepping up and saying so is not only our right, but our duty. Each of us has only a single voice, but it is our collective voice that can make a difference.
With the loss of Rush Limbaugh, 20 million listeners per day no longer have that strong single voice. Legislators knew his voice mattered.
Why is the Left so involved in shutting down Conservative voices? They are afraid of what is coming in 2022 and beyond. In a recent poll, Democrats were asked about their worst fears; reply: Trump supporters (Echelon Insights 82%). Time to step up to the challenge.
Consider the SAFE285 Project. Colorado’s CDOT made a determination to remove the stop light at U.S. Highway 285 and CR 43-A. Locals protested and with a collectively loud voice recently got CDOT to pause and reconsider the project.
When the Colorado Legislature overstepped their authority and passed unconstitutional Second Amendment laws, two suffered successful recall efforts and were removed from office. The remaining Legislature members got the message and backed off.
Consider that Governor Polis has faced two recall efforts. They sent a strong message to the governor to rein in his progressive Left agenda. Based on his 2021 State of the State address, he has done so. He now backs tax reduction, addressing long-ignored infrastructure and expanding broadband, Conservative priorities to the angst of his Democrat allies. Maybe the Democrats should start their own Polis recall effort.
At the Federal level, a single voice can certainly be lost. But all politics are local and we have elected Representatives and Senators to be influenced. Individual voices, joined as one loud voice, can make a difference. Silence is compliance. Who are Representative Neguse and Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet listening to? Try Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. A.O.C. and Sen. Schumer. They are more afraid of them than us. Our Rep. Lamborn and Sen. Hickenlooper have been representing our interests in D.C. and proudly say so (interesting, eh?).
How to increase the volume of our voices is easier than you might think. First off: know your mind and what your principles are as you stand your ground. It helps if you are versed in the facts of every issue but it is not necessary. Look at an issue simply with your principles in mind: you are either for or against. For example: you are for or against illegal immigration, you are for or against increased taxation, you are for or against job killing programs. Get the idea?
Contacting our elected officials is just as easy. While dropping a letter in the mail is no longer practical, an email or phone call is instant, efficient and free. Be respectful and to the point; e.g., “Mr./Ms. Legislator, I do not support illegal immigration. I expect that you will respect my view and work against illegal immigration. Thank you.” Make a list and keep it near your computer and use it often.
Send an opinion or ask a question, but keep emotion out of it. That is an argument weakness of the Left.
Imagine contacting our Legislators with the same message from thousands of us. This includes a message of support. When President Trump fulfilled his promises, many thousands of supporters sent encouragement.
Our form of government is a Constitutional Republic. It means we elect people to represent our views. If we leave it all up to them, we will get what they want. Silence is tantamount to agreement. They need to know we are watching over their shoulder and will remember at election time.
While they do fulfill a necessary service, the bottom line is they still work for us. As elected representatives, they are empowered to make decisions by voting their judgement and conscience. Their conscience is influenced by their caucus, lobbyists and their constituents. Our voices need to be the loudest. “Better to fight for something than live for nothing,” George S Patton.
Sen. Hickenlooper, www.hickenlooper.senate.gov, 202-224-5941 office
Sen. Bennett, www.bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact, 202-224-5852 office
Rep. Joe Neguse, neguse.house.gov/contact, 202-225-2161 office
Rep. Doug Lamborn, lamborn.house.gov/contact, 202- 225-4422 office
