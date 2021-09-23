We have read the Flume’s article describing the PCSD No. 1 ballot proposal. We do believe the support of our students is very important. That said, the article brought up a couple of items which we would like clarification on.
First, the estimated cost in homeowner taxes is said to be $56.77 per $100,000 evaluation. It goes on to say, that the District taxes shall be increased by up to $2.5 million annually.
Question: Does this mean the taxes would/could be increased each year by the estimated amount above? If not, does the mill increase have a sunset time when the increase would be rescinded?
Second, the estimated repayment cost of $59.9 million on a loan of $33.9 million seems awfully high. Is it typical to have the repayment cost almost double the loan cost?
We look forward to getting answers to these questions.
We have read the Flume’s article describing the PCSD No. 1 ballot proposal. We do believe the support of our students is very important. That said, the article brought up a couple of items which we would like clarification on.
First, the estimated cost in homeowner taxes is said to be $56.77 per $100,000 evaluation. It goes on to say, that the District taxes shall be increased by up to $2.5 million annually.
Question: Does this mean the taxes would/could be increased each year by the estimated amount above? If not, does the mill increase have a sunset time when the increase would be rescinded?
Second, the estimated repayment cost of $59.9 million on a loan of $33.9 million seems awfully high. Is it typical to have the repayment cost almost double the loan cost?
We look forward to getting answers to these questions.
Kathy Smith
Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.