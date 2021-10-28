Our democracy is at risk. Last week Independent-ME Angus King took to the Senate floor to warn his fellow legislators of the dire danger to our democracy--the right of every American citizen to cast a vote and have it counted is in danger. Voting is at the core of our democratic system, and while “who can vote” has evolved over time, we now enjoy universal suffrage in the United States. Or do we?
The voting Rights Act of 1965 guaranteed the right of universal suffrage for all American citizens. It was reaffirmed in 2006, by 98 Senators. But in 2013 the Supreme Court removed the provisions of Section 5, which required certain states, which had a history of voter suppression, to submit any changes in voting regulations to federal courts for review. Justice Roberts stated that there was no longer a need for this review, since the states were all allowing unfettered suffrage. In her dissent, Justice Bader-Ginsberg remarked that just because your umbrella is keeping you dry is no reason to close it in the middle of a rainstorm . . .
Immediately after the decision, Republican lawmakers in Texas and North Carolina (two of the states previously covered under Section 5 oversight), moved to enact voter ID laws and other restrictions, aimed at limiting minority voting. Now, if voters feel they are being discriminated against, they need to prove their case in the courts. There is no federal oversight to ensure universal suffrage across all 50 states.
Today in 2021, two bills are working their way through Congress--The John Lewis Voting Rights Act and Senator Joe Manchin’s Freedom to Vote Act--a bill crafted with Democratic and Republican input. Democrats set aside the John Lewis Act in hopes that Senator Manchin could muster a bipartisan voting bill. Senator Manchin was convinced he could find ten Republican Senators to join him in passing this guarantee of unfettered voting rights. It’s about democracy, right? But why couldn’t Manchin’s bill pass with just 51 Democratic votes--that’s a majority? The filibuster.
The filibuster is an archaic Senate rule that requires a minimum of 60 votes for a bill to move out of committee onto the floor of the Senate for debate and vote. Legislation dies in committee if the majority party cannot muster the 60 votes required. We are currently in a 50-50 Senate, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. The Democrats have the majority because Vice President Kamila Harris can break any tie by voting with the Democrats. Some in the majority Democratic Party argue for the removal of the filibuster rule--at least for certain legislation, like voting rights and fiscal responsibility (debt ceiling and federal funding of the government). The danger in eliminating the filibuster: when the current majority party--the Democrats--are no longer in power, they will lose their foot in the door. Minority input is vital, but minority rule is a problem--and that’s what we’re facing now.
Back to Angus King: His rousing speech preceded the Senate vote on Manchin’s Freedom to Vote Act, which would establish minimum requirements for how states conduct federal elections. The act expanded voter registration, required minimum days and hours for early voting, and created a nationwide right to vote by mail. The vote to pass this act onto the floor for debate and vote failed--the filibuster rule required that Manchin garner 60 votes to move it forward. All 50 Republican Senators voted to block the bill. It languishes.
Meanwhile, the 2020 Census has awarded Texas an additional two seats in the US House of Representatives. Even though 90 percent of Texas’ population increase is comprised of Hispanic residents, after the state Republican gerrymandering, no majority Hispanic districts were created. The only black majority district was split up. So Texas now has US House districts and State House and Senate districts designed to dilute the minority vote. But Texans can still express their preferences in state-wide elections--for Governor, state offices, US Senate and President. But the Republicans have probably succeeded in securing their hold on the Texas House and Senate. What this means for democracy in Texas will be considered in my next submission.
What we come down to is: what is democracy? What does it mean to have a government that exists because of the consent of the governed? If all our votes don’t count, if only the votes of the privileged and rich and aggressive form the policy in our country, do we still have a democracy? Angus King believes our democracy is challenged right now as it has not been since 1860--the beginnings of the Civil War.
Right now it is important to vote here in Park County. Sure, it’s just a mid-term election, but we have candidates for School Boards, who will decide the curriculum for our students. Do we want our children to be deprived of a rounded education, subjected to “correct historical interpretation” ordained by the close-minded? We have two school issues on the ballot--one to fund a much needed elementary school in Platte, and the other to fund vocational education programs and teacher salaries in RE-2. In Colorado we are so fortunate to have universal mail-in voting. Just do it--you are lucky to have this right!!
