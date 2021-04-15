Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Major League Baseball pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta and moved it to Denver. Imagine the Home Run Derby in our mile-high air.
Georgia’s loss is Denver’s gain, but why? The game was relocated because Georgia’s state legislature passed major voting restrictions, targeting urban and minority regions – the precincts that turned Georgia blue for Biden and sent two Democratic Senators to Washington in January.
Republicans control Georgia’s legislature. The voting restrictions bill was signed in a closed meeting in Georgia Governor Kemp’s office, beneath a painting of a slave owner’s plantation. Bad optics.
But worse, the Georgia Democratic Caucus secretary attempted to enter the room to observe the signing. She believed she had a right to witness the act since she would need to report about it to her Caucus members. She was not admitted; rather, she was arrested and hauled off by officers, taken to jail and charged. Thankfully, the county DA released her, dropping all charges as insufficient for prosecution.
This does not sound like good governance. Such a partisan, oppositional approach to our most important right to vote does not serve democracy. As conservative columnist David Brooks said on Public Broadcasting System last week, the Republican Party is focused on survival. If Republicans want to win elections and control the agenda, they should offer the voters a reason to choose their candidates. Instead, they try to limit access to the polls, so only the “right people” will have their votes counted.
When Denver was chosen as the new All-Star Game site, some Republican voices piped up with oppositional talking points: Denver has even fewer early voting days than Georgia, and Colorado also requires an ID to secure a ballot. Both these claims are true, but 80% of Colorado’s votes are cast via mail-in ballots – which are mailed to every registered voter for each election. We really don’t need many early voting days.
Also, Colorado accepts a wide variety of IDs: a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck; valid Medicare or Medicaid card; a student ID, veteran ID or tribal ID; a birth certificate, and more. Georgia requires a state-issued photo ID, which the poor or inner city minorities might not possess.
As a Colorado election judge for many years, I am especially offended by these partisan misrepresentations. I am proud that in Colorado, if you show up at a poll to vote, you may cast a ballot. If you don’t have an ID, if you are in the wrong precinct, if you’re not sure if you’ve already mailed in your ballot, you can still vote. You will be given a provisional ballot.
The county clerk will check out the validity of your vote, forward it to the appropriate county if necessary, and give you an opportunity to “cure” or correct your ballot if needed. No one is turned away from a polling place; everyone can vote.
Georgia voters face quite a different voting atmosphere. By reducing drop-off boxes and polling places, Georgia legislators guarantee long lines in mostly urban voting centers. And while you are waiting, no one can offer you food or water. That’s now a crime.
Citizens can order pizza or call for an Uber delivery if they get hungry or thirsty, says Governor Kemp. We ask, why should anyone be waiting in line so long to exercise their civic voting right that they need sustenance. And if the vote tally in a certain precinct doesn’t go the “correct” way, the partisan legislature can assume control, disallowing certain ballots, taking the election management away from Georgia’s Secretary of State.
We know what’s going on here. We’ve seen the lines on TV. These disadvantaged voters are usually people of color; these “questionable” precincts challenged by Trump in 2020 trend Democratic.
Thanks to the 2013 Supreme Court gutting of the Voting Rights Act, these kinds of voting restrictions are now allowed in states wishing to disenfranchise a portion of their electorate. Republicans in 43 states have submitted bills similar to Georgia’s.
To limit these restrictions, the U.S. House passed HR-1, a far-reaching bill designed to protect universal voting rights in federal elections. But the bill does not have the necessary 60 votes to pass the US Senate. It would seem Republican-controlled state legislatures will actually succeed in limiting voting access.
Enter the corporations: Major League Baseball pulls the All-Star Game; over 100 companies issued a joint statement, through Civic Alliance Friday, expressing concern over Georgia’s new laws; Delta, Google, Patagonia, Bank of America, Apple and many more have opposed Georgia’s adoption of voting restrictions.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell advised: ”So my warning, if you will, to corporate America is to stay out of politics.”
Hey, if elected officials can’t act, perhaps it is up to corporations to protest the un-American actions of these lawmakers, with their money and their business and their support. Perhaps it’s the states that respect the rights of citizens that deserve their enterprise.
