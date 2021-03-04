Dear Editor,
Life has taught me to look at the big picture when trying to understand what is happening. This country is very different from all others because the Constitution doesn’t give power over the people to the government. Americans tell the government what to do and does not allow for dictators, emperors or monarchs to rule over us. Our government is meant to protect and preserve our freedom from all enemies foreign and domestic.
The Right side of the country understands that as free people we have the right to live our lives in the manner we choose without intervention and interference from an over-powering government. The Constitution and Bill of Rights give us the freedom to be the best that we can be and thrive to achieve our greatest potential no matter what we look like, what we say or how we think. The proof is in the flourishing economy and burgeoning individual success under Trump’s autonomous and decidedly protective administration.
The Left side of the country hungers for power over the people. The Constitution and Bill of Rights have to go because they stand in the way of powerful elites who want take power from the people and hold it for themselves. Every course of action is intent on erasing history, breaking down family values, denying personal responsibility and striving to create a dependent society that will look to government for everything, even freedom.
The last year has shown us what socialism will do to this country. Government has negated personal responsibility and has dictated how we will live until they decide it is safe to be free. When will that be?
Trump has led us in loving and respecting everyone regardless of color or creed, encouraging individual achievement, being energy independent and an autonomous secure exceptional country.
Amanda Woodbury
Como
