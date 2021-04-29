Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
A surge in hope has erupted in those of us who understand the serious existential threat of climate change. After four years of seeing the death of hope, we are finally back on a path to working with the rest of the world to assure some action toward protecting the very existence of humankind.
Many people do not realize that we are currently living in the greatest mass extinction since the end-Permian event, 252 million years ago. Scientists believe it was triggered by traumatic volcanic eruptions leading to ocean acidification and the greenhouse effect. 95% of all land species went extinct and new evidence suggests that ocean species died out 10% to 100% faster than land species.
We are currently living in the Holocene era and we are experiencing runaway greenhouse gas emissions and ocean acidification. However, we are facing a tipping point in only a few hundred years, while other mass extinctions have occurred slowly over thousands or millions of years.
Humans are causing the sixth mass extinction through continued development to advance the human race without consideration of the environmental impact (Eldredge, 2001).
Recent calculations show that animal extinction has increased by 100 to 1000 times the norm since human domination of the planet (Jefferson & Zuckerman, 1993). The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, points to implications for today’s climate emergency.
We are all aware of the catastrophic flooding, weather and fires that have increased dramatically over the last decade. We are watching the canary in the coal mine. Seeing our government finally make serious commitments to addressing fossil fuel emissions while creating good jobs is our first sign of hope towards mitigating a future of lost crops and animals, dangerous air, polluted water and catastrophic warming.
Losing so many species affects the entire balance of the earth as well as its awe and beauty. We have lost more than 50% of all coral reef systems and they support 25% of all marine life. 3 to 3.5 billion people on earth rely on seafood for their main protein. Starvation is just down the road. Entering a phase where human population has more than doubled in only 50 years, we are stressing our planet’s ability to provide resources; not only for other species, but for mankind.
Reducing population, eliminating CO2 from our atmosphere through renewable energy, carbon sequestration including planting trees and ending deforestation can all give us a reason for hope.
A bill has been introduced into Congress, H.R. 2307, Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill will place a price on carbon and distribute the funds to every household in the country. It can reduce our emissions by 40% over 10 years which is a vital step toward mitigation.
It encourages innovation, creates jobs in renewable industries, and gives the funds back to the people so they are not affected by price increases in gas. Please contact your representatives and ask them to support this bill now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.