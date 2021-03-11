Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
The folks down the road still have two “TRUMP – Keep America Great” yard signs in front of their house. During the campaign, and up until about a month ago, they had four Trump/Pence yard signs, besides a Trump flag and a thin blue line American flag hanging from their porch. There’s nothing wrong with that; folks can adorn their property however they want.
There are a few “Don’t Tread On Me” flags flying in the area. That’s the Gadsen Flag, designed in 1775 by Christopher Gadsen, a colonel in the Continental Navy. Symbolizing the fledgling nation’s severe opposition to British imperialism, it now represents whatever the displaying party wants it to. Generally, it signals adherence to Libertarian principles. There’s nothing wrong with that either.
During the campaign, there were a few Biden yard signs and banners in the area. I haven’t checked lately, but I suspect those were taken down soon after the election results were verified.
Yes, and we all remember the 285 pickup truck parades of Trump partisans. Those folks put a lot of effort into securing flags on the sides of truck beds — a procession of true believers intent on communicating just that. Biden supporters, too, stood along the highway waving signs and banners.
I saw a couple of “Jesus – 2020” yard signs, too.
Old Glory flies over many properties up here. And there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.
The day after 9/11, American flags were hard to come by. Just about everyone wanted to fly the flag, and there was a rush to obtain one. It was a gesture we all felt the need to make — you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us. There was a fervor to celebrate our country and hold up a middle finger to those who believed mindless terrorism would make us flinch. We flinched but did not cower in response. Our response was quite the opposite. (Unfortunately, that response was misdirected.)
Several years ago, Lane Wallace wrote in The Atlantic, “… the use of yard signs is a sign not of a particular candidate’s chances of winning, but of a less thoughtful, more polarized electorate that is more concerned with shouting its team affiliation out loud than actually pondering the complexities of policy, politics, or the consistency of candidates’ positions.”
The hoopla and silly regalia of political campaigns are as old as America itself. The mindless shouting out loud by voice or banner rather than studiously considering any candidates’ particular policies or positions — emphasis on studiously — is also a timeless component of the American experience.
The thing is, though, as I pass by that property still displaying Trump stuff, I cannot help but wonder about the extent of their devotion to him, to a personality rather than a political party. Do they actually believe in the Big Lie, the totally debunked assertion the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and the presidency was stolen from their guy? Was the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection just a tempest in a teapot, only boys being boys frolicking within the halls of Congress? Do they believe masks in the age of COVID are unnecessary, and injecting disinfectants or irradiating the COVID afflicted with UV light are viable alternatives to vaccination? Do they believe in the worth of vaccinations at all? Do they actually think Feds will knock on their door one day and take all their guns away? Do they believe Donald J. Trump was chosen by God to lead America to His plan for our future? Do they believe Jewish lasers started the California wildfires?
Just today, I watched the recent U.S. House Natural Resources Committee meeting at which freshman Colorado Congressperson Lauren Boebert appeared via Zoom sitting at a desk, behind which she had displayed some of her guns on a bookshelf. A proposed rule was being discussed, disallowing firearms in the committee room. Predictably, Boebert’s rhetoric in opposition to the rule hinged on her Second Amendment rights, though she brought up the First, 14th, and 19th Amendments. Her diatribe included a question that if she was denied her right to bring a firearm into the committee room, would she also be denied her 19th Amendment right as a woman to vote. Ahem …
Congresswoman Boebert is Trumpism on steroids. Shouting by voice or banner or gun displays clearly projects the mindset of folks hell-bent on pursuing their perception of American ideals more attuned to the shallowness of focus on a single tree rather than the entire forest. It is a decidedly tribal outlook that enshrines the Us-versus-Them mentality in bold blacks and whites, with no gray areas in between. It is a polarizing mentality from which nothing good will come.
Maybe the folks down the road will someday remove their Trump stuff. I wouldn’t bet on it, though. After all, God is on their side.
