I planned to write about the urgency to act on climate change this week, but once again something more immediate and local demands attention.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell and her minions known as South Park Outsiders (a strange choice of name for a group claiming to represent residents residing within the county), have put together a “Proclamation for the Protection of Life” that will be presented for voting at the commissioners’ weekly meeting.
The proclamation seeks to declare Park County as a “sanctuary county” for “the protection of life.” It cites as the basis a declaration by the American College of Pediatricians that life begins at conception. The ACP might be confused with the 67,000 member American Academy of Pediatrics. Actually, it’s an extremist hate group of socially conservative pediatricians who broke away from AAP after it endorsed adoption by same-sex couples.
It pushes anti-LGBTQ junk science via far-right conservative media. This fits into the right wing agenda that Putin also promotes which serves to keep their base angry and engaged. The Republican goal of sliding our county backwards more than 50 years to when abortion was illegal is extremist and radical. A large majority of Americans support a woman’s right to choose what to do with her own body.
Republican lawmakers are starting with anti-abortion legislation but it’s becoming obvious that they won’t stop there. Based on questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, they plan to regress even further and legislate what happens in the privacy of people’s bedrooms, restricting birth control and even interracial marriage. Republicans will complain about their right not to wear a mask but don’t care about woman’s right to choose her own reproductive health care.
The push to make abortion legal was promoted by doctors because so many women were dying from unsafe, back-alley abortions. If Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened and women again have to resort to illegal abortions, that will increase their risk of death. So much for the pro-life movement.
Abortion was a non-issue to Americans until 1972 when then President Nixon, recognizing the declining support for Republicans, began using it to attract Democratic Catholics. Once again an issue has been used to rile up and turn out voters. Now the makeup of the Supreme Court is six Catholic justices and three non-Catholics. In the U.S., Catholics represent about 20% of the population. The court does not reflect the majority of the country in ideals or religion.
The Proclamation being introduced by Park County Commissioner Mitchell also seeks to make April a Pro-Life month in Park County. No women are getting abortions in Park County, so this is just another attempt to keep a portion of voters angry and motivated. However, there are plans for a pharmacy in Fairplay in the near future, and this is an attempt to make it difficult for pharmacists to fill medical abortion pills.
This is all a response to the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which will enshrine the right to an abortion in Colorado law. It cleared the Democratic-controlled state legislature and as of this writing is waiting for Governor Jared Polis’s signature. He has said he will sign it.
This bill is necessary because so many Republican-led states are enacting restrictive anti-abortion laws and the possibility of Supreme Court to overturn or significantly weaken Roe v. Wade seems increasingly likely.
HB22-1279 declares that every individual has a fundamental right to use or refuse contraception; every pregnant individual has a fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth or to have an abortion; and a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.
It also prohibits local public entities like Park County Commissioners from denying, restricting, interfering with, or discriminating against an individual’s fundamental right to use or refuse contraception or to have an abortion.
This bill, when signed by the Governor, will guarantee the rights of a pharmacy to fill a medical abortion prescription, invalidating this far-right proclamation, which is designed to appeal to the extreme right-wing base in Park County. It is precisely because of the unethical grandstanding of demagogues like Amy Mitchell that we need this bill.
With so many real issues facing us in Park County—our underfunded law enforcement, our decaying roads, our badly managed traffic, our ever growing wildfire risk—for Mitchell to be wasting resources on nonsense like this is totally irresponsible.
In November it will be critical to vote for Democrats at all levels of government to protect a woman’s reproductive freedom, a right that is far more meaningful and life changing than the right to not wear a mask or the right to carry a weapon at a voting location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.