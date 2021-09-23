I am a retired Colorado educator, a career of 33 years, and have lived in Fairplay for almost 20 years. I am proud to support this community and will vote YES on measure 4B this November. This is a win-win opportunity for the Park County RE2 District to develop and to sustain a learning community that can thrive into the future. Outstanding communities have outstanding schools. RE2 is one of our largest employers in Park County. The schools are at the heart of the community for our families and their children. For both our community and school district to thrive, RE2 needs to attract and retain great teachers and staff, needs to employ personnel that provide or coordinate resources and programs that support the safety and well being of students, and needs to offer a diversity of outstanding programs that motivate young minds. During my career as an educator, budget cuts were usually the norm, and the expectation was to do more with less. This becomes unsustainable. 4B is a proactive measure to secure sustainable funding to meet the needs of a 21st century learning community. Please help pull this vital partnership together – strong schools make strong communities. Vote YES on 4B!
Gail Smith
Fairplay
(0) comments
