Touring Europe last week, Hungary- Austria- Germany we found some eye-opening topics for discussion. Hungary is determined to find their own pathways to success. Not part of the European Union, they have resisted calls for unwarranted immigration which has contributed to many of the troubles currently in E.U. countries. Hungary is working to recover from nearly 15 years under a “liberation” by Russian and socialism rule. Not easy starting from zero. Austria, is plagued by universal healthcare and paid for by 37-50% income tax. Germans have similar “benefits” with a 50% general income tax. Both countries also have the hidden Value Added taxation paid thru all the goods and services they consume. Nothing is Free. In Germany, children have their career paths (including college) chosen for them by the Government. Germany, last week, elected a new Chancellor, of the Social Democrat Party and it is expected to get worse. Of 9 parties, the SPD won with 28% of the total vote. Of course, 72% voted for someone else. Elections matter everywhere. Under U.S. Democrat bootheels, that is the direction they’re taking America.
In the news after Sept 14, California’s Governor retained his office. Much was said how the election was harbinger of good things to come for Democrats in elections next year. Consider that of 22 million registered voters (appx 10.2 million D’s, 5.3 million R’s, 5.1 million I’s) only 12.6 million cast a ballot (as of 9/29). In California, most I’s side with the majority party (PPIC-2020). Newsom received 7.8 million votes and the recall side scored 4.8 million. Being loose with the statistics but gracious to the Dems; 3/4 of I’s caucus as Dems, Newson received only 44% of his parties’ vote. Hardly a mandate nor a harbinger of what might come.
As we have seen by their actions and words, the Democrat party is expecting major losses in 2022. The expected losses will change the course of America back to stop the damage but we would still have the Biden magic pen to deal with. Here’s the deal! We will seat a Republican majority House and Senate in January 2023. The rule of succession in the Constitution (changed 1949) for the office of the President, is that should President Biden leave office, Vice President Harris would (in this case) ascend to the throne. Should that new President be asked to step down, the Speaker of the House rises to the occasion and becomes President. As we have seen, the Democrat led House has made impeachment for non-offenses pretty easy. No need for evidence of impeachable offenses, just go party line and vote for it. So, Joe is removed under the 25th Amendment, we simply impeach Madam Harris for some inane reason. The Dems showed us how to do it. Republicans take control of the two branches of Government and have a Constitutional oriented Supreme Court to boot. America is back on track again. Think it would be wrong? The Dems tried to do it twice. Come’on Man!
This writer would like to rehash the terrible day (9/17) in President Biden’s life when the day’s news was so awful; but it wasn’t unexpected and is now old news. In most Administrations, so much bad news would easily be a couple months’ worth. Suffice to say, the job approval ratings dipped to some pretty bad levels. RealClear Politics (9/27) came in at 41% approval. As of this writing, nothing from the incredibly biased MNSBC/ CNN was reported. However the liberal media and VP Harris came after him with their verbal disapproval. Of course, none of it was Mr. Biden’s fault as he found many others to blame. As was found in Europe, many Kings through the centuries had done the same.
It was rewarding to see the Independent and Democrat Perspective highlight my Hypocrisy article from the week 9/13. Whether you are a proponent of Right to Life or Infanticide, the Texas abortion law came from a stated position against abortion and written accordingly. Not hypocrisy. Both the Independent and Democrat Perspective have regularly stated positions supporting Infanticide. This writer, and perhaps the general public would like to know their position regarding the US House passed Abortion bill(HR 3755 Womens Health Protection Act) that allows for abortion based on the potential child’s gender. Decades ago (1979), China instituted policies to limit how many children a couple could have. An estimated 100 million female babies were killed, including after birth, to make room for a male child (Georgetown Journal). All of Colorado’s Democrat Representatives voted Yes on passage of this bill. All Republicans voted NO. According to the CDC, more than 9 million abortions have been performed in the US since 2010. To the Dems and Independents, just how do you feel about this provision to abort based on gender?
