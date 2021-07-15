Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Here are a few more issues that have surfaced since the previous election.
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. I think the concept is just fine. My problem is with the naming convention. The official name of the holiday is Juneteenth National Independence Day.
We already have an Independence Day to celebrate when the new United States through off the control of a foreign nation. Republican members of the House of Representatives argued a better name would have been Juneteenth National Emancipation Day. This would acknowledge the fact that the first Independence Day was incomplete, as a class of people was still enslaved in this country. This was a wrong that was righted by our first Republican President, Abraham Lincoln, when he directed that all people, regardless of color, were to be free citizens.
The US military, which I was a member of for over 40 years, is undergoing a massive change in training requirements. The Chief of Naval Operations (oversees the entire navy) has posted a recommended reading list for all sailors that includes a pamphlet entitled “How to be an Antiracist.” This was written by a professor formerly known as Henry Rogers, but who now goes by Ibram X. Kendi.
One of his quotes is “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.” So he is saying the only way to combat racism is to use racism. Is this really a concept we should be endorsing? Martin Luther King would strongly disagree. He publicly stated people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. I don’t think we need a “woke” military; we need a military that knows strategy and is trained and equipped to fight.
During the international summit, President Biden presented President Putin with a list of 16 critical infrastructure areas in the United States that should be off limits to cyber attacks. Wow! So now our president is handing our enemy a list of the prime targets? And does that mean anything not on the list is fair game? If as a mid-level officer I had sold a list of prime targets to someone working for a Russian intelligence service, I would have been charged with treason.
This list has been posted on a government web site open to the public, so now it’s not just our foreign enemy that knows our vulnerabilities, but also those internal criminals that love to hold agencies hostage.
H.R. 1, the voting rights act that was passed in the House, has hit a wall in the Senate. As a result, the House is now considering H.R.4. Unfortunately, this bill is just as bad. It centralizes election control at the federal level. It requires states to get permission from the feds before making the smallest changes to voting rules. This would include such minor things as moving a polling place from the clerk’s office in Bailey down the street to the Bailey Community Center. It would dictate changes to the way voter rolls are maintained, how signature matching is done, and what is used for voter ID. In April, the Census Bureau concluded the 2020 election attracted the highest voter turnout in minority groups in our nation’s history. Minority groups already purchase cigarettes and liquor and drive automobiles, all things for which they must have a proper ID. Where is the attempt to suppress the vote by asking them to show that same ID at the polling place? This bill goes around previous Supreme Court rulings and is directly against the federal constitution which gives states full control over their elections.
Broadband is now considered by the federal government as part of its infrastructure, to be managed and controlled by an inefficient government bureaucracy. This was tried already in Provo City, UT. The effort to install and manage a broadband network was so bad, the city ended up selling the entire network to Google Fiber for $1. One dollar.
Look at what the Burland Homeowners Association has been able to accomplish with South Park Telephone. Using government money as grants to competitive industry, rather than the government trying to keep pace with fast-moving technology, this neighborhood will soon have a viable high-speed network without federal restrictions and controls.
Remember, the constitution gives the federal government control over national defense and the promotion of interstate commerce. All other issues (education, welfare, health insurance, conduct of elections) are reserved to the individual states.
And if our president is going to rule by executive order, then why are we even bothering to pay our senators and representatives? If any of these issues trouble you, consider how you will vote your ballot next year. We can turn things around.
