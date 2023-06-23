To the editor,
We expressed grave concerns late last year that the Warm Springs Fire Mitigation project had deviated from the announced plan. Like many others, we read the Scoping Document when it was issued in June 2021 and attended a public meeting where the project was discussed. We were told that a section west of High Creek Road was only to be subject to “hand thinning and limited mastication.” According to the Document this area was not subject to the contiguous clear cutting that occurred. The sort of extensive logging operation that took place in the Warm Springs development was never part of the public comment process, nor was there any reference to this sort of significant and irreversible action. We reviewed Forest Service internal correspondence which was recently provided through a FOIA request. Those emails show that the project changed after the initial Scoping Document was issued for public comment on the proposed project and attached topographical maps. The Forest Service should have informed homeowners and allowed the public to examine this new and more drastic approach. They did not allow for public comment on the revised plan. Instead, significant, and irreparable action was taken in a way that damages public trust in the Forest Service. Significant clear-cuts have permanently changed the appearance of our Warm Springs home and the stark change surprised many of us who paid attention to the project’s process over the preceding two years. Intentional steps were taken by the agency to move this project ahead without regard for the impact its modified plans would have on the adjacent community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.