Over the last several weeks, our challenge to the writers of the Independent and Democratic Perspective has been on the table. Not unexpectedly, the D’s have avoided the challenge. The failures and overreach of the Democrat-led policies in Washington and Colorado are hardly defensible.
We’re happy to see the Independents try to air their views and positions. In The Flume of April 16, they just didn’t use their space to finish their thoughts. Maybe they will next week. As a gesture of unity, let’s call it a draw and take the challenge off the table.
Historically, the Democratic party has been the party of division. They still draw strength from maintaining an underclass of citizens dependent on government.
The Republican Party was born out of the effort to do away with the policy of slavery with a philosophy more aligned with the founding fathers vision of a great society. One that is built on limited government, self-determination and independence.
The question becomes, just what is it that the Democrat Party wants? It is a question that deserves an answer.
The stance of the Republican Party has been stated over and over. We are proud of our position and have proven policies that has benefited all Americans. In this writer’s opinion, the D’s go with the winds of loudest opinions without questioning the outcome.
We have stated that the Biden administration should go back and follow the policies and advances made during the Trump era. This has been met with derision in Washington, Colorado and even in these pages.
Now they are changing direction. Over the immigration crisis and looking to restart “the Wall” and limit refugees. Now, after showing weakness, they are trying to be tough on Iran, China and Russia.
Most newly-elected Presidents can look back on an honorable record their first 100 days. It is not even 100 days and President Biden has already created a mess.
Another question that escapes this writer is just where do the unaffiliated independents land on policy in general? As noted above (April 16, The Flume), the stated “What I am for policies” was #1: more expenditure cuts and more taxes. Cut what and tax what? # 2 and #3: Bipartisanship/Cramming. When the Democrats overreach on their bills, such as the $1.9 trillion ARP (bailouts) and $2.4 trillion infrastructure (pork), HR1, is it any wonder that they cannot get bipartisan support?
The logic is flawed as stated in Democrat writings when they wonder why Republicans don’t support “common sense” efforts. There is no common sense, only emotional virtue signaling in much of what they propose. Reference the Republican $568 billion infrastructure option.
We elect representatives based on specific platforms. Even very minority parties have platforms they espouse. So what is it the independents support? Most parties have some organization with views on display. I fear the unaffiliated independents is more of an undecided group. Our politicians depend on the undecided which allows them to carry on unfettered in their view of what is best.
A case in point is wish-washy Senator Bennett. At least he doesn’t do much harm to Colorado. Remember, he said that if the nation had Red Flag, large-capacity restrictions, outlawed AR style firearms and had universal background checks (like Boulder did have), there wouldn’t have been the shooting in Boulder. What?
He was, however, instrumental in investigating why the Post Office near Estes Park was slow in delivering mail to the rural region they served. After taking an oath to be fair in his judgement for the first Trump impeachment trial, he proudly announced his guilty verdict before the trial even got started.
There wasn’t enough registered Democrats nor Republicans to elect a Senator Bennett-type candidate. It takes the unaffiliated voter to get them across the finish line. The same with a ticket such as Biden-Harris.
In Colorado, the presidential election was 55% to 41.9%. Biden garnered 754,118 more votes than there were Democrat registered voters. In Park County it was 39.9% to 56.9%. President Trump received 1,903 more votes than there were Republican voters (14% of registered didn’t vote).
Simply stated, the unaffiliated in Park County were more in line with the Republican/Conservatives party. Reading the text and political slurs of the Independent Perspective, the writers seem to lean more to the left and are more supportive of the Democrat party.
I call it as I see it. It would appear they do not speak for their voting population in Park County. Republicans are the party inclusion and welcome the input of the unaffiliated. It makes us stronger. The Democrats go the route of “my way or the highway,” or lately, “if you don’t follow our instructions, you’re a racist.”
“Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light” - George Washington.
