This week I’d like to look at a few things that should be of interest to most citizens in Park County. These bills directly affect our local businesses and our homes.
Our state legislature is very busy resurrecting an era of big government, making more of your decisions for you rather than allowing for personal freedoms and personal responsibility. You should be active in voicing your views to your Senators and Representatives, as these people were elected to represent you, not elected to rule over you.
Simply do a web search on the name for your state legislators. In Park County, that would be Dennis Hisey, Ron Hanks and Joe Neguse. You can do the same search for Federal officials. However, you can also search any of these bills on the web and find out who are members of the committees that these bills come out of.
Every bill in Colorado must be passed out of a committee before it reaches the floor of the full House or Senate. I will ignore the good bills which have already been voted down and concentrate on those things we still have a voice in. Some of these should be encouraged, some discouraged.
HB21-1052 is actually one of my favorite good bills. Colorado has always exempted hydro-electric power from the definition of renewable energy. I have never understood the rationale behind that as it is the most renewable source of energy on the planet. This bill recently passed the House and was sent on to the Senate. We need to encourage its passage, as it will reduce the amount of another renewable (solar) needed to meet the ever-increasing “green” standards being forced on us. I am all in favor of green technology, but it needs to proceed at its own pace for both production and cost. This bill will help.
HB21-1106 is a bill which requires all firearms to have a trigger lock or be in a locked storage area when not in use. Most of us would agree with the premise behind this bill, preventing children from accessing weapons, but this takes away your right as a homeowner to determine how to secure your firearms from your children and their friends. Following the rules in this bill will make it much harder to defend yourself quickly during a home invasion. As parents, we should be able to determine for ourselves what level of security is needed at any hour of the day or night.
HB21-1162 is a bill intended to discourage the use of those plastic shopping bags. Again, on the surface, that seems reasonable. However, hidden in the text of the bill is a requirement that all stores begin charging a fee of 10 cents per bag on Sept. 1 of this year. The fee is required whether the bag is plastic or made from recycled paper. This is another hidden “tax” that will increase grocery costs for all consumers unless you begin taking your own reusable bags every time you shop. 60% of the revenue from this fee is paid to the municipality or county that the store is in. This is an additional source of revenue to local governments that will not be voted on by the citizens. That sounds like a violation of the TABOR act to me. In addition to the additional cost to each consumer, each store must now set up a process to track the distribution of bags to consumers, adding a bit to the overhead costs of the store.
Another bill which impacts your tax dollars is SB21-199. This bill eliminates the requirement for anyone receiving public assistance to show they are in the state legally. It also removes a current requirement that businesses that sign contracts with public agencies show they do not hire undocumented persons. This means your money will now go to support illegal immigrants both directly and indirectly. Why would we even continue having a citizenship category in the USA if anyone is able to receive public assistance or vote in our elections? Can you name any other country with uncontrolled borders and fiscal gifts to non-citizens?
Just to make you aware, several bills which would have worked to reinforce election integrity were postponed indefinitely (read “killed”) in committee. Two of these would have set up committees to explore our current election process and make recommendations for any needed changes. They instituted nothing new on their own but would serve to educate the legislature on any room for improvement. I can’t fathom why anyone would be against gathering sound data.
Remember, Republicans support smaller government, fewer regulations, more personal responsibility and legal, controlled immigration. Join us in November 2022 to ensure sound fiscal policies and limited government control.
