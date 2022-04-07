The Republican Perspective in this newspaper revealed a couple weeks ago that a Washington Post/Pew Research Poll found that Democrats and Republicans are further apart ideologically today than in the past 50 years.
I am not necessarily amazed when folks continue to define American politics, especially in Colorado, as a two-party system. But I shake my head slightly, wondering how deep the sand is where they’ve buried their heads.
February 2022 stats from the Colorado Secretary of State show 1,070,029 Democrats (26%), 955,143 Republicans (25%), and 1,652,442 (44%) Unaffiliated active registered voters in Colorado.
Sure, political parties are split into sects like Christianity. So it may follow that Unaffiliated voters are agnostics. Libertarians, then, are atheists, believing only in themselves.
Dare I mention another Pew Research finding that shows religious affiliation in the U.S. is declining and has been declining for quite some time. That two-party political affiliation is also slipping in the U.S. provides an opportunity for conjecture. Are the two related?
Political parties first arose in America around 1790. James Madison and Thomas Jefferson created their version of the Republican Party (sometimes known as the Democrat-Republicans) to counter the Federalists led by Alexander Hamilton.
One reason political parties arose in America was Alexander Hamilton’s, George Washington’s Secretary of the Treasury, bright idea to form a national bank to issue paper money. The bank would also sell shares to fund it. Hamilton convinced George Washington that the general welfare clause of the Constitution allowed for such a thing.
James Madison, the principal architect of the Constitution, said (or said something like), “Whoa, wait a minute. When I wrote that clause, that’s not what I meant.” For Madison, a national bank issuing paper money was antithetical to what he’d envisioned the Constitution to encompass. It was clearly unconstitutional and would only benefit merchants and investors and not the “people” of the new nation.
Madison lost that fight. But it was one reason he saw the need to engage public opinion against the harm the Federalists were inflicting on the new nation. The two-party political system was thus born around 1790. Clearly, it was a simpler time. A time when folks necessarily rallied around basically one of two points of view—the idealized America of the common man (embraced by the Declaration) or the perhaps more realistic America of the merchant and property holder (cemented in the Constitution).
As an aside, when writing the Constitution, Madison envisioned what he called a “federal negative,” which would empower Congress to veto any state legislation inconsistent with the supremacy of the national government via the Constitution. He lost that fight too. But, with the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868, perhaps Madison was vindicated.
In the Trump Era, what is the GOP?
White-haired Conservatives who believe Gerald Ford is still relevant are not today’s GOP. Instead, today’s GOP is a Christian, nativist, populist, alternative fact, and conspiracy-based movement. It collectively bows down before the Golden Calf, the Potentate of Mara Largo. Its philosophy is comprised of knee-jerk paranoia and conspiracy-based fantasies.
Since I’ve mentioned the Constitution, let’s segue to something that’s again come up with the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court seat have been contentious in my memory—Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Brent Kavanaugh, and now Jackson. Nominees are even brought to tears during the process. Perhaps there is no example more telling of the demise of congressional congeniality and cooperation than during a Supreme Court nominating process.
These hearings highlight the farce the Supreme Court simply decides issues based on what the Constitution says. Originalism and textualism are the Conservative’s code words for this exercise. They presume justices should only look back to what the Constitution says in the context of the meaning and intent the words had when it was written. From this, it is then concluded that justices don’t rely on their own personal beliefs in making decisions. This is nonsense. So-called judicial impartiality is a fantasy. Originalism and textualism, championed by the late Justice Antoni Scalia, are akin to believing the Bible is literal history.
Let’s just admit it’s the way it is. Let’s be honest with ourselves.
Justices retire only when a president is in office who shares their biases. (Justice Kennedy’s retirement, I will suggest, had more to do with his son, Justin, being Donald Trump’s favorite banker at Deutsche Bank.)
When James Madison wrote the Constitution, he did not intend for a national bank to be constitutional. Yet, twenty years later, he changed his mind. The country had evolved. What Madison had initially intended was irrelevant twenty years later. So much for originalism and textualism.
Political parties were not formed to champion universal congeniality. And the Constitution, like the Bible, was not written by infallible Gods.
