My experience with American black bears (Ursus americanus) is they are easy-going dudes who won’t bother you if you don’t bother them. I’ve never encountered a sow with cubs, though, and I suspect that if I did, that might get a little hairy. Every time I’ve been surprised to see a black bear right in front of me, I stop, look at them, and they look at me. Then I quietly head back in the opposite direction, and the bear just gets on with whatever she or he was doing.
I wish people were more like black bears who subscribe to the notion that if there’s no harm, there’s no foul. Some people, though, seem to persist in fomenting harm and insist there is no foul when they’re called out for it. Go figure.
Take, for instance, the Republican call to refine American history to their liking. You know, take out all the bad stuff from the books and leave in what they believe to be the good stuff. This view through rose-colored glasses would, for example, rewrite the history of American slavery as just a one-off: yeah, it happened, but, hey, we got rid of it. Or the ugly disposition of American Indigenous peoples’ homes and culture. Hell, we all know that was a necessary evil, but does it really have to be part of the American history curriculum?
Historical revisionism strives to celebrate a pseudo-historical point of view that robs us of the truth of ourselves as a society.
“Colorado Newsline” recently published a story about Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier. This yahoo recently lost his job as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base. He was removed because he self-published a book and thereby has become the latest darling of right-wing media. There’s nothing wrong with publishing a book or becoming the latest QAnon idol. If you’re active-duty military, though, you know the Bill of Rights doesn’t necessarily apply to you. The Uniform Code of Military Justice applies to you, and case law supports the diminution of the Bill of Rights for military personnel.
Lohmeier opines that diversity training in the military is a Marxist plot to unmake the American military. He believes systemic racism is a myth, and — be afraid, be very afraid — white genocide is coming. No surprise, Lohmeier’s dismissal has raised the hackles of Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert.
Republicans have latched onto the catchphrase Critical Race Theory and have grotesquely polluted its meaning for their own purposes. It’s actually an old academic term that doesn’t posit white folk should be hated because of slavery. Instead, it attempts to explain why the quality of life in this country, primarily in the justice system, hasn’t evolved at the same pace for non-whites as it has for whites. There’s nothing sinister about it; it’s just looking at history to answer an academic question.
Who can we possibly blame for throwing all those harmful foul balls and deliberately mischaracterizing them as landing right in the pocket? Who does Lohmeier look to for inspiration while fomenting his delusional historical revisionism? Yeah, we all know who that is. Hint: He knows the best words.
Lohmeier praises the Trump administration for cracking down on diversity training in the military, which the Biden administration has reversed.
While in the Army, I met all kinds of folks, from one end of the country to the other; mostly southerners, though. A white kid from Mississippi told us about hanging raccoon testicles on a line high up from one tree to another so the hound dogs wouldn’t get to them. (I still don’t know if raccoon testicles are part of the local Mississippi cuisine.) There was a black kid from Selma, Ala., whose voice was tinged with fire and ice when he told me about his experience growing up in the deep south. The Texans, those blue-eyed and fair-haired beauties of the American Republic were incredulous at the prospect that a homosexual had ever worn a uniform and died for his or her country.
Not that diversity training would have explained Mississippi’s coon story. Still, it would have provided all of us with an insight into why the kid from Selma was so angry and perhaps chiseled away a bit at the Texans’ illogic. But, we didn’t have diversity training when I was in the military. It would have helped. It would have helped society, just like when Harry Truman integrated the armed forces in 1948.
I wish I could be as indifferent to mankind’s intellectual foibles as the critters who daily cross our property. They do intuitively know, though, if harm is intended, a foul should be called. But I’m not indifferent. The historical truth of ourselves as a society should preclude us from making the same mistakes twice.
