Dear Editor,
“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”
– Helen Keller
Rocky Mountain Rural Health (RMRH) would like to formally thank our friends, neighbors, and volunteers for continuing to make our COVID vaccination clinics so successful. The staff at RMRH, Barbie, Anne, Julie and Jason, have been working tirelessly to get our community members vaccinated during this pandemic. A special thank you to The Summit Foundation and the Town of Alma for financial support. A sincere thank you to our volunteers, Mayor of Alma Saam Golgoon, local business owner and board president of RMRH Dale Fitting, and local community members, Regina Walker and Marty Johnson, who have donated their valuable time helping Park County and surrounding areas get vaccinated. Thank you, Kenny Shaw and the Shaw family, for helping with ice melt in front of our building and for putting up with all the traffic on Wednesdays. Thank you to Dr. Fitting, Heike Petersen, Dr. Knupple and Carol Togie for administering the vaccines. Thank you to Park County Department of Public Health for allowing us the opportunity to host these clinics.
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
– Coretta Scott King
RMRH Staff and Board of Directors
Fairplay
