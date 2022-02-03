Have you heard? Inflation is out of control. But is it? How can we better control inflation? The problem might be
simpler than you think. Though the fix will take work.
This past week the Federal Reserve Board met to talk about how to fight inflation. They decided not to increase interest rates at that time, however, they did acknowledge the inevitable that interest rates will be going up over the next months.
Many factors, including interest rates, impact inflation. What are those factors? While the reality is that some of the consumable pricing has gone up due to COVID and its impact on the supply chain, what we have not been looking at is understanding why those high prices are being passed on to us the consumer.
Who is passing these high prices on to the consumer and
why? It is quite evident that inflation is closely tied to corporate power. We can’t deny the role of large, highly profitable corporations is creating inflation.
Let’s look at the piece of the puzzle regarding these corporations that are highly profitable.These high-power corporations were profitable before COVID, and they continue to be highly profitable during COIVD. Not just profitable through COVID, but enjoying much higher profits.
Why is that? They could easily not pass on the high prices, continue to be profitable and remain competitive. The fact of the matter is, they do not need to stay competitive. I know this sounds crazy, but it’s true.
We have seen prices for necessities go up higher than I recall seeing it in my lifetime (and that, my friend, spans many years). Price hikes for gas, groceries, building supplies, and just about every other consumable. These price increases have hit me personally, and I am sure
you, as well.
Why is this happening? It’s because there are so few of the large corporations in each area of the marketplace. Each area has become more concentrated. Look at areas such as banks, broadband, pharmaceutical companies, airlines, meatpackers, big tech, and consumer staples.
There is little competition, allowing them to rake in profits that are higher than the actual price increases that they see. They have no incentive to reduce prices for consumers.
The fact is, those corporations are already highly profitable and would remain profitable even if they absorbed some of the higher prices. If
they did this, they could help the consumers, our economy, and remain competitive with each other.
There is no need for them to try to remain competitive- there is very little competition. Like it or not, America is based on capitalism. And for that to work, it must work for everyone, otherwise the framework of our economy will
come crashing down on all. Eventually, even the powerful corporations will fall.
To deescalate the demise of our economy, we must find ways to reduce the power of corporate America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.