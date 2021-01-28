Dear Editor,
(Re: Plain Speaking, The Flume, Jan. 22, 2021 - Ed.)
The Confederate flag seen at the Capitol is not accepted by Trump or his supporters. If a Confederate flag showed up at any of the Trump rallies, they were politely asked to remove it. Yet you say later that Confederate flags and other symbols of hate have become common place at Trump get-togethers. Look at pictures of past Trump rally’s and the thousands of Trump supporters on Jan. 6. I saw none except the one you try to use as a symbol of Trump and his 75 million plus supporters. People should realize that the Confederate flag is a Southern Democratic Party creation, representing 13 slave-holding states, all Democratic states that approved of slavery. Slavery that the Republican Party put a stop to.
You call Trump supporters like me “remarkably gullible supporters,” because we don’t believe the results of four swing states that “illegally” changed the voting process that state legislatures are solely responsible for. That is law set by the Constitution that was “not” followed by Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Seems pretty gullible not to accept that truth? And speaking of gullible supporters, how many “remarkedly gullible Democrats” still believe in “Russian Collusion.” Hypocrisy?
You keep using the words of Martin Luther King Jr., but don’t mention his “I had a Dream” speech “to not judge people by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” You use the term “White Supremist” often to describe Trump supporters. Yet Trump got twice as many votes from “people of color” in 2020 than in 2016. Do we call them “white supremists of color?” Biden used race and gender and not merit as deciding factors in his choices for vice president and much of his staff. Does that not go against Martin Luther King Jr’s. dream?
Craig Christenson
Bailey
