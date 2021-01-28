Even with the legislators back in their districts we’re managing to get some items checked off the legislative agenda. Every session each department is required to report to the relevant committee on its activities during the past year. Accomplishments take center stage, changes in priorities or new direction and innovation are reported. Bumps in the road or missed goals are reported as well. While almost all of these departments fall under the governor’s authority these hearings give a department the chance to share their annual review and add a degree of accountability to the people that set their budgets so they’re willing to spend a little quality time with us.
Last week the House and Senate Energy Committee members met as the Joint Energy Committee. We spent a morning on a video conference call hearing from the Public Utilities Commission and the Energy Office. We also heard from the Office of the State Auditor on audits they performed that would be relevant to the Energy Committee. No decisions are made in these hearings, and while the public is welcome, they do not testify.
The common theme of the briefings was the COVID shutdown affected businesses that both departments deal with leaving the department short on several projections and goals. Consensus was things will get back on track this next year. For the sake of the businesses, their employees and the economy, I hope they’re right.
COVID vaccine eligibility now includes seniors 70 and older, may go to 65 sometime soon. I’d like to see eligibility for educators, regardless of age, added to help school districts fully staff classrooms and get our students back in class.
I’ve heard from many seniors who are still unable to find the vaccine, with some driving an hour or more when they do find vaccine available – and they’ll do it again in three weeks to get the second shot. The state is projecting it will be the end of February before 70% of Colorado’s seniors have been vaccinated. Availability is my goal. For a variety of reasons not everyone in any eligible group will choose the vaccine and that is certainly their choice to make.
It makes sense that there was more vaccine available the first few weeks of the rollout, as the manufacturers had been stockpiling inventory in anticipation of federal approval. Now we’re dependent on what can be manufactured and shipped each day. All I ask is that Colorado receive its fair share and that is then distributed equitably. Rural or urban, red or blue, every county’s citizens need to have equal access to the vaccine based on the number of eligible recipients. My requests for an explanation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as to why some counties seem to be short changed in their vaccine supply have not been answered, but I’ll keep trying.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: Office phone: 303-866-4877, Mobile phone: 719-351-2121, Email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter: @SenDennisHisey, Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
