Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
It looks like Congress will be sending another round of federal stimulus funds to our personal checking accounts and truckloads of cash will be delivered to every state.
However, before we talk about spending billions that have not arrived let’s look at the hundreds of millions that are in our coffers. This is money that came from people that work, shop, visit or own property in Colorado.
Total collections for the 2020-21 fiscal year are about $700 million over projections. Some of that was spent during supplementals a couple of weeks ago. You read about that right here. However, we still have the bulk of that money available. The discussion of “restoring” those funds that were swept and budgets that were cut last year seems to be off the table.
I don’t care for the word “restore” because I’ve been down this path before. If you require departments to justify why they need more money, you have a real opportunity to streamline and make government more efficient. As for the “swept funds,” the ones paid by consumers, like the waste tire fee you pay when you buy new tires, those need to be replaced as an honesty issue so we can look our constituents in the eye and say the money went to where you were told it would go.
Whether those proposals get serious consideration or just protest statements from a few of us there will still be significant money left to divvy up. Given that Colorado’s economy fell from eighth best in the nation to 47th the past 12 months, jobs that allow families to get their personal finances back in order has to be a high priority.
Students are another top line priority. It sounds like most schools will be back in session later this month. At this moment over 75% of the educators have had at least their first COVID shot. The real challenge will be finding the right assessment tools to determine where students are not at grade level, and come up with a plan for each student so they are ready for the next grade in the fall. All options have to be available: summer school, tutoring, whatever the students need would be a good investment.
And of course, highways and transportation have to be a significant part of any available stimulus funding. That puts people to work immediately in good paying jobs and deal with roads that, when compared to surrounding states, are quite frankly embarrassing.
Guess we’ll have to get back to the $5 billion plus that looks to be headed our way from the Feds. Some of that is earmarked and will be a direct pass-through, but there still looks to be $4 billion or so that the Governor and the Legislature will wrangle over to see who gets to allocate what share.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: Office phone: 303-866-4877, Mobile phone: 719-351-2121, Email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter: @SenDennisHisey, Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.