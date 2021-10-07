Most of us could benefit from a more balanced diet rich in fruits and veggies, and according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, there’s also room in our diets to choose lean beef more often.
Steaks, roasts and ground beef provide high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins and other essential nutrients that help offset nutrient shortages at every life stage – from young children to older adults.
Despite research to the contrary, our society has perpetuated mistrust in the healthfulness of beef. Science continues to evolve and in my ten years as a registered dietitian, I’ve read the growing body of evidence revealing that beef is a nutrient powerhouse.
The unique nutrient profile of beef cannot be effectively manufactured in a lab and the unmatched flavor of beef cannot be replicated.
I feel confident feeding beef to my family because there are nearly 40 cuts of lean beef and according to the American Heart Association, many of those cuts can be part of a heart-healthy diet. As a chef and dietitian, having a healthy diet means not only eating food good for you, but food that tastes good, too. My family loves eating beef because of its great flavor, but it is also an ideal vehicle to introduce vegetables and whole grains to a dish for a well-balanced meal.
I encourage readers to educate themselves through evidence-based research on the health benefits of including real food like beef in a healthy diet.
Erin George
Jefferson
