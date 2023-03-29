The Park County Coroner often muses that so many come to the high country of Park County, maybe to be closer to God when they commit suicide. As the General Assembly contemplates more gun control legislation, they should be considering how more laws might have prevented the East High tragedy. Suggestions? They should outlaw persons under 18 from having handguns. They need to make the schools a “no gun zone” so people don’t bring firearms to school. We need a law that says at-risk people should not be allowed to access firearms. It could be called something like a red bell law. More students, deemed dangerous (currently +800) need to be quietly enrolled with the general student population as a matter of Diversity-Equity-Inclusiveness. Mental health evaluations only embarrass an unstable student and need to be avoided. Schools should cease stationing scary and armed Safety Resource Officers (SRO) in schools, which strike fear in students and faculty alike. They need to make it against the law to shoot and kill others. They need to make suicide an illegal act. Perhaps in a parallel world we already have these laws and liberal procedures in place.
If only the Colorado General Assembly and School Boards would act on these gun control and student safety efforts, these tragedies might never happen. Although we don’t see where more gun control laws ever solve the real problem, we might feel better. Attempting to solve the wrong problem never gets the right problem solved. The right problem is the shooter, not the firearm. Irresponsibility and putting one’s head in the sand is never a valid excuse. Call or write our representative Speaker McCluskie and let her know.
