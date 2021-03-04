Dear Editor,
This Wednesday, the 24th of February, will be the five year anniversary of Cpl. Nate Carrigan’s death. Not a day goes by that he isn’t thought of. Not only by family, but also by the community.
We, the family, were truly overwhelmed after his death, by the concern, compassion and love by the people who knew Nate. When the letters and cards continued to arrive, I sat down and did the math. Not only did Nate attend all three schools, he worked in the schools, coached 13 years in the schools and worked in the community. If you added up the number of friends, students, parents, and contacts he made over the years, that adds up to an enormous number of hearts Nate touched.
In return, these same hearts have returned some of the love Nate had for his community. For that we are eternally thankful. We miss you Nathan.
Love,
The Carrigan Family
Bailey
