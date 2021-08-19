Although I have made it clear that I will never vote for any Republican that remains a Trump supporter, I want to make it clear that I do not like some things that the Democratic Party continues to push. For example, the left wing of the Democratic Party is pushing hard for the $3.5 bill called by various names including the Human Infrastructure Bill.
I am encouraged by the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that was passed by the Senate. However, now the left wing of the Democratic Party is pushing against House approval of the infrastructure bill unless they get their way in their demand that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion “Human Infrastructure” bill are passed at the same time.
I am convinced that this demand by the left-wing Democrats is not what the American people want. Hey, folks there is no free lunch. I am skeptical about left wing Democrat’s source of funding being realistic.
But let me list some of the features in the $3.5 trillion bill that includes amongst other things paid family and medical leave, an extension of expanded child tax credit, universal pre-kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds, two years of tuition-free community college, broadened Medicare-coverage and new climate change programs.
Let me examine one of these aims of that program (space precludes me from examining all). I am in support for impoverished families who have legitimate needs. Child Tax Payments under the American Cares Act Bill (Covid-19) has become law. This benefit is set to expire. However, Colorado Senator Bennet and other Democrats want this temporary support to become permanent.
According to a published statement, Senator Bennett says this will benefit 96% of families with kids. Wait a minute Senator, I do not believe that 96% of families in Colorado live in poverty. So, I do not agree with Democrats that this level of support to families is needed on a permanent basis.
I fully support the moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives that threaten to vote against the Senate approved infrastructure if (I emphasize if) the left-wing Democrats continue to push for tying the $3.5 trillion bill with the $1.2 infrastructure bill.
The bills should be dealt with separately. I support the infrastructure bill but not the entire $3.5 trillion bill. I can support the climate change element and perhaps other parts of that bill but how can one say definitely since it is so fluid? Regardless, the two bills should be dealt with separately.
I am afraid that if the Democrats push the $3.5 trillion bill through the reconciliation process that it will give the Republican Party ammunition to charge the Democrats as being socialists (Independent Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont has for years proudly claimed that he is a socialist).
He is now seeing some of his programs go forward in the $3.5 trillion bill being pushed by the left wing Democrats. My greatest fear is that this will lead to Trump and his ilk to win back both the House and Senate and god-forbid the Presidency.
Some will say that I am wishy-washy because I do not support one party or the other. That could not be further from the truth. I simply am a moderate who has a strong dislike for the far-right politics (Trump, Cruz, Governor Abbott of Texas).
I do not like the far left either, which is why I speak out against far-left Democrats but given the hard choice between the far-right of Trump and the Democrats I choose the latter.
In writing this Independent Perspective, I am hopeful that my words will sway Park County residents to question the positions that their party has taken. Even Senator Lindsay Graham has suggested that Mr. Trump stop his claim about the election fraud (as you know they were best of friends and golf buddies).
Park County Republicans should question Trump’s claim and Park County Democrats should question the need for all of the $3.5 trillion dollar bill. Speak up at the local level.
But let me end with a happy thought. Benjamin Franklin has stated that “Beer is loving proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”
