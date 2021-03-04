Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Let’s take a look at how Joe Biden’s and Nancy Pelosi’s calls for unity and bipartisanship are working. We’ll start with the White House.
In his first 10 days, President Biden set a new record by enacting over 40 executive orders. He is not only ignoring the Republicans in Congress. He is also ignoring his own party’s members and bypassing the legislative branch entirely. I guess a ruling party of one is unity, right?
How is Congress doing? Here are a few examples. The House has passed what is euphemistically called the Equality Act. This is to support the LGBTQ community, but is so extreme it takes away parental rights in the raising of their children and removes freedom of speech protections for religious organizations adhering to Biblical principles. It allows all school children to “choose” their gender for physical education classes and sports. The Equality Act actually removes equal opportunity protection for biological girl athletes as they will now have to compete against biological boys. It also removes social protections for all girls in the locker room. Dads, how many of your 14-year-old daughters want to share the shower room with a biological male, regardless of how he “feels” about himself? No exception clauses or amendments from the Republicans were accepted for this bill, and only three Republicans voted for it. It’s hard to call that bipartisan support.
H.R. 1 in the House of Representatives is another example of strong partisanship. This bill will radically change the way elections are held in this country. It would restrict the way voter rolls are purged and prevent purging at all within six months of any federal election. It prohibits challenging the registration status of any voter and requires “automatic” voter registration. It also requires all states to hold early voting for 15 days and expand the mail-in ballot process. How many Republicans voted for this bill in 2019? None. Not one. But, yes, it has been reintroduced in both the House and the Senate this year.
How about the COVID pandemic? Using a very loose association, COVID-related expenditures in the bill passed by the House Feb. 27 total $825 billion out of the $1.9 trillion. The real number is closer to $200 billion that actually addresses the pandemic. The remainder is bailouts and handouts to favored state governments and agencies. This includes a measure to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour nationally, which has already been ruled out of order by the Senate Parliamentarian. This has nothing to do with the pandemic, but Pelosi said “even if it is inconceivable to some, it is inevitable to us.”
Why does a person working in Buena Vista need the same minimum wage as someone working in San Francisco, and what does that have to do with COVID? Rep. Maxine Waters said “Republicans, you ought to be a part of this. But if you’re not, we’re going without you.” Hmm, bipartisanship?
Notably, two Democrats joined the entire Republican contingent in voting against the Pelosi Payoff Bill. By the way, this bill includes $170 billion for schools when they haven’t spent all the money given them by the first five COVID bills, which were shaped by members of both parties. In total, $1 trillion from the previous bills has not been spent.
The Senate Democrats hope to avoid a Republican filibuster by using a process called budget reconciliation when considering this relief bill. That process allows them to end a filibuster and vote on the issue using a simple majority.
Under normal bill considerations, it takes a vote of 60 senators to end a filibuster and move a bill forward. There are stringent rules in place on when budget reconciliation can be used, but again, the Democrats care more about their agenda than they do any attempt to reach across the aisle and get significant Republican support.
At the state level, is our legislature doing any better? HB-1071 will allow governments below the state level to use something called “rank choice voting” in their elections. You can search for this concept online to get more information, but the bill passed in committee without a single Republican vote. HB-1075 will change the wording throughout state regulations from “illegal alien” to “worker without authorization.” This again passed with no Republican support.
What’s next? We change “criminal” to “person who made a bad choice?” HB-1080 would have provided tax credits for families who choose to use private or home schools. These families are not putting any burden on the public school system. However, it was voted down by all Democrats, even though it was voted in favor by all Republicans. No bipartisanship there. There is very little effort to reach across the aisle and discuss options or alternatives.
