As you read this, I suspect Ron Hanks will have already mounted a dais somewhere to publicly announce his run for the U.S. Senate. I’m sure God, guns, and guts will come up in his address, as well as the flag, motherhood, and apple pie, not to mention a stolen election and the tyranny of COVID.
If you don’t know, Ron Hanks is Park County’s representative in the Colorado House. You may not know that because he wasn’t very productive in the last session. I wrote about his record in this publication on July 1st. (You can see it in the archives if you subscribe online.) One of the conclusions I made about him was, “Like U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Hanks appears to glory in jingoistic bravado rather than the nuts of bolts of governing.”
In 2010 Hanks ran for the U.S. House in Northern California. He used his real name, Loren, in that race. He won the Republican nod to run but lost the election to the incumbent Democrat, who won that race by more than 30 points.
So far, Hanks has four Republican opponents in the primary. Interestingly, Hanks set his hair on fire recently regarding those primaries. He wanted to have a closed primary, where only dyed in the wool Republicans could participate. Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to participate in political party primaries. They simply have to return a Republican or a Democratic ballot to participate. However, both political parties can legally choose to have an open or closed primary. Hanks was worried all those unaffiliated voters would taint the pool, so to speak, resulting in a win for a candidate not pure enough for his tastes. And, of course, the definition of purity these days in the Republican party reads Trumplican.
As of September 1st, 2021, Unaffiliated voters in Colorado are 43% of the total active electorate. Democrats are 29%, and Republicans are 26%. Hanks appears to believe a closed primary with only one-quarter of Coloradans participating and buying his song and dance would be enough to send him to the U.S. Senate.
I’ll go out on a limb and predict Loren “Ron” Hanks will not succeed Michael Bennet in the U.S. Senate. And, the latest, although maybe not the final, Colorado statehouse redistricting map places Park County outside of Hank’s dominion. A fond farewell indeed.
Hanks’s dedication to restricting the democratic process is telling. And, he’s not alone. Trumplicans throughout the country have reordered the democratic process to fit their ignominious intent. Sixteen state legislatures held by Republicans have or will take election authority away from the executive branch—governors and secretaries of state—and shift it to the legislature. In many, if not all cases, those legislatures are dominated by Republicans because decades if not generations of partisan gerrymandering have made them so. But it gets more insidious than that. Restrictions on access to voting itself have been enacted in many red states. Justice Ginsburg hit the nail when, in 2013, the Supremes found a section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act invalid in Shelby vs. Holder. Ginsberg dissented, noting, “Early attempts to cope with this vile infection [state-inspired racial discrimination in voting] resembled battling the Hydra. Whenever one form of voting discrimination was identified and prohibited, others sprang up in its place.”
The party of Lincoln is now the party that dismisses the January 6th attempted insurrection as just a walk in the park. (Hanks was there, just ask him.) It has become a cult of personality that worships the fatted calf on the hill. There is no lie, no gaslit logic, no deflection, no shameful behavior too outrageous for them. Obstructionism is their sacred duty. The rule of law has, for them, become a nuisance. Trubmplicans in the U.S. Congress have made a sham of their oaths of office, gleefully viewing the country’s vital business as not my job, man. Even Republicans who claim no affection for Trump sit idly by and look only to the next election. They twiddle their thumbs as the Founding Fathers’ promise becomes subordinate to the cult of personality that would and is destroying it.
Partisan politics is one thing. But, destroying the bedrock of democracy is quite another. And, don’t be fooled into believing that will never happen.
The folks down the road have recently unfurled their “Trump for Colorado” flag and hung it over their front door. During the 2020 campaign, they had lots of regalia advertising their fealty to Trump. Nothing wrong with that—the regalia or their political views. Then again, what it represents for me is their dedication to a cult of personality that necessarily rejects the promise of the Constitution. They think the republic is theirs. It isn’t. It’s ours. It belongs to every person the Declaration declared was created equal.
