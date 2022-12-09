(Following is the conclusion of the Poll Watcher’s observations, including comments on the current improvements to the verification process, and a description of disruptive watcher activities in the ballot room.)
First a bit of history, at least as I see it. Simply put, and in my own opinion, the prior Clerk did not follow the rules for ballot processing outlined in Colorado state policy. All handling of ballots should be completed by Election Judges, two for each activity, one Democrat and one Republican Election Judge, overseen by staff. In past Park County elections, experienced staff members executed many processes and steps, particularly toward the end of the count--effectively the reverse of State policy. Park County’s previous process delivered same-day reporting of results, satisfying the community—Park County was always one of the first counties to report election night, a point of pride. This regular performance set an unachievable expectation when this year the Clerk’s office adhered to the complete process that guarantees objective participation and untainted results. I do not presume to know reasons shortcuts may have been taken, but I can envision many. My own opinion is that the former system was not accountable to consistent and objective observation, and may have suffered from too few Judges for bi-partisan panels to execute predictably and timely within the rules. But efficiently executing and delivering expected outcomes quickly provided no cause for concern in the past.
This year was different though, with Watchers and Judges, including myself, being motivated by concerns beyond supporting periodic democratic operations.
I had no idea there was such an organized undercurrent in our community. I was surprised that animosity had been adopted as strategy by some Park County Republicans--current leaders as well as individual candidates--and had formalized into an actual club. I was taken aback by the endorsement, acceptance and tolerance found for this strategy, the pervasiveness of club messaging, and the actions taken in this effort.
Itemizing a comprehensive list of activities is both beyond my knowledge and space permitted, but they began long before election day. Following is a short summary of what I know, as told to me by those with first-hand experience and as I observed, behavior engaged in by Watchers directed by Republican officials, commonly called South Park Outsiders, and others:
--Dozens if not hundreds of inbound messages, calls, emails, and comments with occasionally legitimate concerns, but mostly aggressive, personally insulting and generally unhelpful content were received by the Clerk’s staff during the election period.
--Some Watchers called police when questions arose. In one example, seeing a Sheriff’s vehicle’s WiFi network prompted a 911 call, instead of the Watcher simply asking a legitimate question.
--Some Watchers coordinated to interrupt the process, violate personal space and privacy-protecting rules for Judges, voters and the process.
--The County Clerk’s office was being “staked-out 24/7” (their words) by unidentified, unofficial, private individuals, prompting staff to request police presence.
--Wasting of valuable staff time (and deputy time) with numerous unfounded reports of illicit activity, costing days reviewing security footage, explaining normal processes and activities to uninformed observers.
--Some Watchers immediately escalated concerns to outside constituencies and inappropriate elected individuals, leveling personal attacks in public and official forums to repeat threats of corruption, recall, and employees to be investigated or fired—instead of simply asking clarifying questions.
--Pervasive efforts were made to get personal information on Judges and voters, with subsequent efforts to identify and malign them in Party, public and social forums.
--The result was an incredible amount of drama and stress in the room and on the individuals simply trying to execute on our behalf. I personally observed the physical and emotional toll this took on volunteers and staff, delaying reporting and wasting everyone’s time and resources. Despite successful execution and lack of any material evidence, the unfounded complaints and public accusations continued.
I’m transparent as I can be in my biases and objectives of a free, fair and transparent democracy. I want to make folks aware of the activities and the impact those activities had on the people employed on our behalf, and neighbors volunteering to support our community and serve you. Do not let anyone take your voice from you, even if they’re “packing,” as they’d like you to know.
So here we are. How will we replace good-faith volunteers and election staff when they don’t choose to take the personal risk or suffer the headache? What then, when we cannot trust or even execute our democratic processes?
I guess we’ll see. I don’t know the answer, but this election system was designed to perform when we are all involved, each of us, in good faith, to support our democracy. Not Democratic Party policies and candidates, or Republican Party policies and candidates, but good faith to support the free determination of our destiny as a community and country. It’s up to us--to you. Please do the work, get involved, and speak for yourself--as there are plenty of folks who think they are speaking for you.
