(Following is the conclusion of the Poll Watcher’s observations, including comments on the current improvements to the verification process, and a description of disruptive watcher activities in the ballot room.)

First a bit of history, at least as I see it. Simply put, and in my own opinion, the prior Clerk did not follow the rules for ballot processing outlined in Colorado state policy. All handling of ballots should be completed by Election Judges, two for each activity, one Democrat and one Republican Election Judge, overseen by staff. In past Park County elections, experienced staff members executed many processes and steps, particularly toward the end of the count--effectively the reverse of State policy. Park County’s previous process delivered same-day reporting of results, satisfying the community—Park County was always one of the first counties to report election night, a point of pride. This regular performance set an unachievable expectation when this year the Clerk’s office adhered to the complete process that guarantees objective participation and untainted results. I do not presume to know reasons shortcuts may have been taken, but I can envision many. My own opinion is that the former system was not accountable to consistent and objective observation, and may have suffered from too few Judges for bi-partisan panels to execute predictably and timely within the rules. But efficiently executing and delivering expected outcomes quickly provided no cause for concern in the past.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.