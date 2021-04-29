This Independent perspective is about police issues which are very much in the news these days.
Case 1: Cases of bad police actions: I start with these examples of bad police actions because unfortunately this is what is in the news the most.
a) George Floyd – thankfully, the police in Minnesota testified that the actions of police officer Derek Chauvin clearly were not within their policies.
b) Kiowa County – shooting in the back of a person that two Kiowa County police officers knew was unarmed. Then one police officer, Tracy Weisenhorn, put her pink handcuffs on Mr. Gifford as he lay dying. Mr. Gifford did nothing to physically threaten the Kiowa County police officers.
Thankfully, the Colorado General Assembly has passed police reform laws that ban officers from using excessive force against those suspected of minor offenses. Finally, months after the police crime, one of the officers has been charged with second degree murder. But people in the county do not want to say anything negative about the police.
One quote: “You won’t find a more pro-law enforcement county than Kiowa County” (The Denver Post, March 18, 2021). How outrageous to think that police are above the law and cannot be criticized.
c) Pepper spraying of an Army lieutenant who was in uniform during a routine traffic stop. All Americans should be outraged by this police action in Virginia. Thankfully, the police officer has been fired.
Case 2: Example of extraordinarily courageous police action: We all know about the extraordinary courage of Boulder Police Officer Talley. There were other police officers that entered that King Soopers store who, although not killed, displayed the same amount of courage as Officer Talley.
This case was unusual. However, there are many instances where police officers need to confront people who have weapons. We do not hear about many of these cases, but they happen daily.
This is in sharp contrast to the incidents I spoke about under Case 1.
Case 3: Example or ordinary daily critical police action: We have all seen police vehicles with their lights flashing going to the scene of an automobile accident. Many accidents may be minor, but many are not. It is a tough job to respond to an accident in which one or more people have extreme injuries or are dead.
Just think how tough a police officer’s job is in many parts of their “ordinary” day. Calls to the scene of an accident is just one part of their difficult job. This is in sharp contrast to Case 1.
Some thoughts for going forward:
a. Thank a policeman when you have an opportunity, even though you do not know how he/she fits into any of the categories that I outlined above. I regret that I did not thank the policeman who gave me a speeding ticket a year ago – I was, or course respectful, but I should have said: “Thank you, sir, for your service not just in enforcing traffic laws but for everything that you do on a daily basis.”
b. Policemen should be given three months paid administrative leave every three years (one can argue about the numbers as well as the concept). Yes, I know that this is a local issue, but I mention this because I am convinced that day in, day out, police potentially put their lives on the line and are under great pressure. Perhaps some extra time off could be helpful so that police do not overreact which clearly is what has happened in numerous cases that have been in the news such as the one in Kiowa County.
c. Police reform is needed. It is hard to understand why police shoot people in the back even when they are running away after being arrested for a minor offense such as the one mentioned in Case 1. Why the aggressive behavior after people are handcuffed?
d. Readers of The Flume, please do not be like too many of the citizens in Kiowa County who think that we must support the police no matter what they do.
Let me close with some happy thoughts. How about the picture of the moose on the front page of the April 23 issue of The Flume? Another great picture from Mr. Hannigan.
My print issue of The Flume does not come until Monday, Wednesday or even Friday. The other day my wife excitedly said that The Flume came in the mail. Happiness – The Flume has arrived. Smile!
