Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
According to a New York Times writer the Republican Party is not so much a political party as a political freak show. Every time I think that they can’t stoop any lower, they do.
The lies about voter fraud started in earnest in the 1980s, with false claims used to justify a range of voter suppression laws. To gain more leverage, they gerrymandered districts to ensure that no Democrat could ever get elected. How about the lie about weapons of mass destruction to get us into a war in Iraq?
All the Republican lies have culminated in the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. This led to hundreds of gullible Trumpsters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 in order to throw out the votes of the people and their state’s electors (Whatever happened to the States’ rights that Republicans are always clamoring for? Oh, I forgot, they only stand by their own arguments when it suits their end goal, power.)
The Republican party has no platform and no principles. They don’t even care if their leaders are conservative, having replaced Liz Cheney, with Elise Stefanik, who only voted with Trump less than 50% of the time as opposed to Cheney’s more than 80%.
The few Republicans who dare to stand up and take a stand against the Big Lie are booed and demoted. How can so many Republicans have so few principles, only a loyalty to a wannabe king with no loyalty to anyone but himself?
President Eisenhower said that if a political party is not dedicated to advancement of a moral cause it’s just a conspiracy to seize power. This is the Republican Party today, bearing no resemblance to the principled, progressive Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln. Instead they’ve become the party of Southern Democrats in the 1900s who only wanted to advance their own wealth and power by severely restricting the ability of newly freed black men to vote.
They recruited Northern whites to their cause by saying that black people would vote for things like schools, hospitals and infrastructure, paid for by taxes from property owners (white men) and they argued that this was redistributing wealth and therefore “socialism.” That’s exactly what is happening today. We haven’t changed much, have we?
This threat of socialism is just another lie. Don’t confuse social safety nets with socialism, social safety nets are federal programs to protect low-income Americans from poverty. A quick Google search says “Socialism is an economic and political system where the workers own the means of production (e.g., farms, factories, tools and raw materials). Socialists believe that everything in society is made by the cooperative efforts of the people and citizens.” Does that sound like what Democrats are trying to achieve? Can you imagine an America which isn’t driven by capitalism? Just another lie that Republicans tell to instill fear in their base.
Last week Kevin McCarthy said he didn’t think anyone was really questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. He thinks that is all over with. Excuse me? That’s the issue that Cheney has: Republicans haven’t assured Trump voters that the election wasn’t stolen.
He can’t have it both ways. Democrats have been accused of not working with Republicans in Congress, but how can they when Republicans refuse to tell the truth? You can’t debate honestly if one party refuses to recognize facts.
How about the lies about COVID-19, which have had deadly and devastating results for Americans? Democrats didn’t invent it to win the election. People don’t wear masks because they’re sheep, they wear them to protect themselves and their neighbors.
Vaccines are safe; Trump even got his. The damage is ongoing. If Republican men don’t start getting vaccinated, the U.S. will never reach herd immunity. It’s tempting to think that this will be Darwinism in action, that those who don’t get vaccinated will die. But mainly it will just allow the virus to mutate into more contagious or deadlier strains which current vaccines may not protect against.
You might guess that I am angry and you would be right. I would much rather be talking about the accomplishments of the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress (shots in arms, checks in banks, kids back to school, the U.S. leading the world in vaccines instead of deaths) but I really had to get this off my chest.
I’m sure there will be plenty of negative responses and “challenges” to this article, but I won’t discuss this any further. You know what they say about wrestling with pigs? Everyone will get muddy but only the pigs enjoy it. And besides, how can you have an intelligent discussion if one party ignores the facts?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.