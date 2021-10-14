For this Independent Perspective, I’m going to do something a little different. I am going to provide a little history lesson. I can hear groans from all over the county. Just what we need -- a history lesson. Let me explain. We should learn from our previous history.
George Washington initially did not want to run for a second term. However, he decided to run for a second term because of the divisiveness that he was seeing within the Congress of the United States. So, what was this divisiveness? The Jeffersonian Republicans believed in strong state governments, a weak central government, strict interpretation of the Constitution, and wanted farmers (the common man) to run the government. The Federalists opted for a powerful central government with weaker state governments, and a loose interpretation of the Constitution and tended to be well-educated property owners. This conflict led to the Burr-Hamilton duel in which Hamilton (a Federalist) was killed.
The point that I would like to make here is that throughout the history of the United States there have been sharp divisions starting during our formative years. Of course, the biggest division took place over slavery and eventually the Civil War. But we remained a united country.
As I noted previously in quoting comments by former President Bush, “the current divisiveness is extreme and is beyond anything that I have seen in my lifetime”.
I am frightened when I read that there are many people who think that we should divide into two countries – the “red” states and the “blue” states. Are we going to have duels? Are we going to have a civil war?
Presidents, as well as their parties, are often the source of the divisiveness that we have in this country.
I have been very critical of Trump whom I believe is an extremely dangerous liar in his continuing agenda that the 2020 Presidential Election was a fraud (more on this in my next submission). But I also believe that President Biden has been a liar as well.
1. Biden lied when he said that he was going to be a President for all Americans. As President, he has been focused on unity of the Democratic Party and not that of all Americans – just look at the polls – Biden’s popularity is similar to that of Trump at this stage of the Presidency.
2. Biden lied when he said that “America is Back” regarding international relations. He did not even pick up the phone to call our European allies regarding the pullout from Afghanistan.
3. Biden lied in his comments about what advice he was getting from the top generals regarding the Afghanistan pull out. Congressional testimony by military leadership has made it clear that the President was given alternative advice which he not only ignored but also lied in saying that he had not been given such advice.
4. Biden has lied about the infrastructure bill and the so-called human infrastructure bill. He said that they would be treated separately but he then listened to the so-called progressives in his party and instead he and Pelosi are insisting that they be voted on jointly.
Regarding the $3.5 T bill, it should have been separated timewise with the more bi-partisan traditional infrastructure bill which passed the Senate. I do not like some of the elements of the $3.5T bill such as universal support of child education and 2-year community college. As a minimum, those items should have been “means-tested” if included at all. I am very supportive of helping those who are genuinely poor but am not supportive of giving handouts to those who make hundreds of thousands of dollars.
There are even more horrendous lies by the right-wing trumplicans about the election and about face masks and vaccines.
In addition to the crazy election fraud claims by the trumplicans, they also have done damage to all Americans because of statements, policies, and laws regarding the wearing of masks, vaccines, etc. Florida governor DeSantis and Texas Governor Abbott do not seem to care much about the health of their citizens. Space precludes my saying all that I would like to say about the so-called conservatives and their views on vaccines, abortion, voting rights etc.
It is hard being a moderate independent these days. I initially had great hope for President Biden but am now disappointed. But far, far worse is the far-right trumplicans that would rather destroy our election process than admit defeat – this is cowardly and not the American way.
I encourage all to start listening to facts whether they support one’s party or not. As an Independent, I am critical of both major parties. God bless the United States of America.
