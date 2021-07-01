Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
Let’s continue looking at how our society is fairing in the six months since our state and federal governments took office. Here are several different issues we are facing.
Nancy Pelosi refuses to allow investigations into allegations of voting irregularities, insisting everything is obviously on the up and up. I don’t know what really happened in other states, but if she is so convinced nothing was wrong, then what would be the harm in forming a committee to examine the claims from multiple states? Yet she has just announced a select committee to investigate the riot at the capitol on Jan. 6, even though there are already several law enforcement agencies doing just that.
Law enforcement or judicial agencies are the proper place for this, not a legislative body. This will be an immense waste of taxpayer dollars and legislative manpower for something that is not in their domain.
The Colorado Secretary of State has issued an emergency rule prohibiting third parties from having access to all voting equipment in the state. If we really have the “gold standard” in the country (her words, not mine), then what is she afraid someone might find if an impartial audit was done statewide?
Critical race theory (CRT) is continuing to make inroads in our schools, businesses, and even the military. This falsely teaches that our history is one of oppression by a master race. No one denies slavery existed, but it has existed throughout history and was not conceived by the colonists. In fact, African tribes were enslaving each other long before the practice was exported by Europeans.
CRT is an effort to instill equity into our society. Note that this is not the same as equality. Under the guise of equity, one of the strongest proponents of CRT, UCLA Law Professor Cheryl Harris, is actually promoting the concept of suspending private property rights, seizing wealth and redistributing assets according along racial lines. So, rather than erase racial barriers, under CRT they would just be reconstructed after suspending our constitutional rights.
While talking about constitutional rights, let’s look at gun control bills passed by the Colorado legislature and signed into law by Governor Polis this past session.
There were six bills which cover locking up your firearms used to defend your home, requiring gun registration for anyone who has a protection order issued against them (first step down a slippery path), creation of an Office of Gun Violence Prevention (which can only sit around and dream up more onerous gun bills), require all lost guns to be reported immediately (another avenue toward full gun registration as they will never take your name off the list), and the worst one, SB-256, which allows every city and county to write their own laws regarding concealed carry.
This means I might get a permit in Park County and be perfectly legal, but as soon as I leave to drive to Grand Junction it would be my responsibility to research the law in each county and municipality I will drive through that day or risk the chance of being arrested and jailed.
The Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program (LEAP), which is Initiative 25 on the Colorado Secretary of State’s web site, is another attempt by ill-informed citizens to get something on the ballot next year.
The goal is to provide money to improve educational situations for low-income students in Colorado. That sounds like a reasonable effort. However, if you begin reading the full text of this it becomes a bit disconcerting. This is a $100,000,000 program run by an independent board initially appointed solely by Governor Polis. Subsequent appointments and replacements must be selected by the current governor from a list of three candidates provided by the board itself. The board does not answer to any other government body.
The intent is to allow parents to select from a variety of programs for their children, but all of the offered programs must be certified by the board itself. This means we have a self-appointed, self-regenerating, fully-autonomous board initially appointed by Polis controlling $100 million that will determine the services available to low-income students by certifying their own programs, which include mental health services, emotional therapy and social emotional learning (whatever that is). Does this sound like a rational program to improve learning outcomes, or a program to institutionalize particular theories in young children?
If any of these issues trouble you, consider how you will vote your ballot next year. We can turn things around by supporting local and state candidates who think and feel the way we do. Republicans believe in lower taxes, less government intrusion, more personal freedom and choice. “We, the people” doesn’t need to be rewritten. It needs to be reread.
