Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
It’s been difficult to watch the diminishing influence of the United States abroad over these last four years.
Former President Trump actually stated in an Helsinki press conference that he believed Russia’s President Putin over the United States Intelligence Services. He rudely pushed the leader of Montenegro out of the way to muscle in for a photo shoot, and thoughtlessly stepped in front of the Queen of England while reviewing her guard.
Trump threatened to pull us out of NATO; he did pull us out of the World Health Organization, in the middle of a pandemic. He broke the terms of the treaty with Iran; he pulled out of international climate talks; and he abandoned the Trans-Pacific Partnership, leaving future negotiations for that vast trade region up to the Chinese.
And Trump had threatened to do even more in a second term. America First was becoming America Alone, to the detriment of our economy, our security, and our international reputation.
While some of Trump’s actions were indeed cringe-worthy in the short term, the long-term results of this nationalistic behavior are more serious. Already members of the European Union have expressed skepticism about America’s reliability in international negotiations.
Will the Biden administration survive into a second term, or will Americans snap back and elect another Trumpian president, or even Trump himself? Is it worth establishing a new normal with the current administration only to have America’s foreign policy return to whatever suits the arbitrary whims of an autocrat?
One “success” of Trump’s presidency may be the Abraham Accords, an agreement largely negotiated by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that set aside any two-state discussion of the Palestinians’ future and established trade agreements between Israel, Bahrain and The Emirates. While increased trade does indeed improve relations, the Palestinians are left with even fewer allies now in their fight for a land of their own (or actually a return of some of their own land).
President Biden wisely kept American foreign policy in the background as he encouraged Egypt’s el-Sissi to negotiate a cease-fire in the latest rocket volley between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. The Palestinians succeeded in broadcasting their humanitarian plight to the rest of the world, but at what cost? Innocent citizens, many women and children, were needlessly killed on both sides, and Israel’s targeted blasts left Gaza in ruins.
Egypt has offered to aid in rebuilding Gaza City, but plans to use their own unemployed workers rather than the Palestinians desperate for work in Gaza. When Turkey and Qatar have given aid to the Palestinians, they purposely gave employment to the local workers.
So now it’s aid with strings attached: We’ll help you, Palestinians, but we’ll use Egyptian workers. We’ll negotiate trade with Israel for you, Gulf nations, but you must abandon your fight for Palestinian autonomy.
Maybe this is why President Biden’s announcement of 500 million doses of Covid vaccine for poorer nations, no strings attached, is so refreshing. By the end of June, the United States will deliver 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine through the WHO’s COVAX initiative, a much-needed boost to that group’s efforts to reduce deadly Covid infections worldwide. Biden rejoined the WHO in the first days of his presidency to effect this humanitarian effort.
It feels so much safer to have an experienced statesman like Biden representing us internationally. Yes, President Biden announced, on the eve of his European trip to meet with EU, G-7, and NATO representatives, that “the United States is back.” It’s one thing to say we’re back. But delivering vaccines to needy nations is a way to prove we’re back; in a way, a pandemic Marshall Plan.
Over the past two years the world has been looking to China to fill the leadership void left by America’s withdrawal. The Belt and Road initiative has created economic ties between China and nations all across the globe.
But accepting aid from China has strings attached, strings that tie these countries to the Asian power through debt and political influence. Trump’s apparent preference for autocratic leaders, China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, have given credence to the autocratic, oligarchic rule these leaders employ.
Democracies, not autocracies, should lead the world. The most fundamental democratic activity is voting for your representative government. More Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election than any other. Audits and reviews have repeatedly shown the incredible accuracy of the count. That’s amazing when you consider over 3,000 counties administer separate elections all over the country.
And yet, by promoting The Big Lie, some Trump supporters are subverting the very foundation of our democracy. By sowing doubt and division, these questionable patriots hope to return us to the autocratic rule of our former president, with the Justice Department acting as his private lawyer, foreign policy used to promote his candidacy and government coffers used to enrich his family businesses.
It’s past time to drop The Big Lie. Trump did not win the 2020 election. Joe Biden is the President of the United States. We must return to the sane exercise of our democratic responsibilities and regain our leadership position in the world.
Do not support those who would tear down our institutions. Vote for democracy, our freedom, no strings attached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.