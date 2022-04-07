County Commissioner Amy Mitchell and, I do suspect, her South Park Outsider comrades, are at it again. Seems they want to declare Park County a sanctuary to protect life. Specifically, they want Park County to proclaim that the moment sperm meets egg is when all rights and privileges of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution accrue to that wee coupling. Whether that tiny mass of whatever eventually becomes a human person is, at that point, speculation only. Kind of like placing bets on which kernel of corn will not puff up in the microwave.
Mitchell and crew wrote a proclamation citing the American College of Pediatricians, which is not the American Academy of Pediatrics. The former is a right-wing group of folks pushing an anti-LGBTQ, anti-Choice, and anti-everything except God and Country political agenda. The latter was founded in 1930 for the sole purpose of addressing children’s health care. The former was founded in 2002 by a bevy of right-wing culture warriors who objected to same-sex couples adopting parentless children.
Commissioner Mitchell and her fellow travelers believe they cannot lose with such a proposal. Who doesn’t love a baby? I love puppies more than human babies, but that’s just me.
A question: Are women’s lives, liberty, and pursuit of happiness negotiable if they choose, according to the dictates of their own consciences, not to continue a pregnancy? Are those lofty ideals encompassed within the Declaration and Constitution not applicable to women who believe differently from Mitchell and her cohorts?
Hell, we’re all pro-life. But, even the Bible doesn’t pinpoint conception as the hallmark of personhood.
Sometimes, it gets tiresome to once again affirm that some folks believe they have direct-dial privileges with the Almighty.
George Seaton
Pine, Colo.
