Thanks to Commissioners Mitchell and Wissel for asking God’s guidance and blessing at the beginning of BOCC meetings. People who object to this do not know our country’s history, laws, and traditions. For example:
University of NC School of Government September 2017
In 1983, SCOTUS, in Marsh v. Chambers, upheld Nebraska state legislature’s practice of opening sessions with prayer. SCOTUS noted that opening sessions of the US Congress with prayer had continued without interruption since the First Congress, and a similar practice had been followed for more than a century in Nebraska and in many other states. In upholding the practice, SCOTUS placed great weight on the “unbroken history” of opening legislative sessions with prayer, a practice which had become “part of the fabric of our society.”
SCOTUS, Town of Greece v. Galloway May 2014
SCOTUS narrowly upheld the centuries-old tradition of offering prayers to open government meetings, even if the prayers are overwhelmingly Christian and citizens are encouraged to participate.
“As a practice that has long endured, legislative prayer has become part of our heritage and tradition, part of our expressive idiom, similar to the Pledge of Allegiance, inaugural prayer, or the recitation of ‘God save the United States and this honorable court’ at the opening of this court’s sessions,” Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Utah Law Review Vol. 2019, no. 3 June 2019
The First US Congress, “as one of its early items of business, adopted the policy of selecting a chaplain to open each session with prayer.” This practice has continued uninterrupted until today. Many state legislatures have long traditions of legislative prayer.
Each morning during the Colorado legislative session, the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate ask everyone in their chambers to rise for the morning prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.